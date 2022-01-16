AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1950 to 1959 Final Top 25

Where did all the top teams rank in the final 1950 to 1959 top 25 AP college football poll? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out, but received votes?

According to the final AP rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 1950s?

Take all the AP final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the AP national champion gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.

Oklahoma was 1950s college football. It won two national titles, went on a huge winning streak, and rocked the AP top 20 rankings for the decade.

1950s AP National Champions

1950 Oklahoma; 1951 Tennessee; 1952 Michigan State; 1953 Maryland; 1954 Ohio State

1955 Oklahoma; 1956 Oklahoma; 1957 Auburn; 1958 LSU; 1959 Syracuse

AP Poll, All-Time Rankings

Greatest Programs of All-Time | 1930s | 1940s | 1950s

1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

AP Top 20 1950 | 1951 | 1952 | 1953 | 1954 | 1955

1956 | 1957 | 1958 | 1959

AP College Football Poll: 1950 to 1959 Final All-Time Rankings

1 Oklahoma 212

2 Michigan State 154

T3 Notre Dame 120

T3 Ohio State 120

5 Ole Miss 113

6 Georgia Tech 104

T7 Maryland 102

T7 Tennessee 102

9 UCLA 96

10 Army 92

11 Texas 91

12 Auburn 87

13 Iowa 84

14 TCU 82

15 Syracuse 72

T16 Illinois 67

T16 Michigan 67

18 Navy 60

19 Clemson 59

20 Miami 58

21 Alabama 56

22 LSU 48

T23 Princeton 47

T23 Texas A&M 47

25 Kentucky 46

Others Receiving Votes: Cal 45, Rice 45, Baylor 40, Duke 40, Florida 39, Stanford 36, Pitt 34, Arkansas 33, Tulsa 22, Georgia 21, Purdue 21, Air Force 20, Penn State 20, Oregon State 16, Arizona State 14, Minnesota 14, Texas Tech 14, Mississippi State 12, San Francisco 12, Miami University 11, NC State 11, South Carolina 11, Boston University 10, George Washington 9, Nebraska 9, Missouri 8, SMU 8, Oklahoma State 7, Colorado 6, Holy Cross 6, Rutgers 6, Tulane 6

