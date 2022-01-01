Alabama Wins Cotton Bowl Over Cincinnati: Reaction, Analysis, 5 Thoughts

Alabama beat Cincinnati to win the Cotton Bowl. Five thoughts and analysis of the game, and what it all means.

Alabama beat Cincinnati 2 7 -6 : Cotton Bowl 5 Things That Matter

Final Score: Alabama 27, Cincinnati 6

CFN Prediction: Alabama 37, Cincinnati 20

Line: Alabama -13, o/u: 57.5

5. Alabama played like it knew Cincinnati wasn’t going to score

Bryce Young overshot his guy on one throw, but he didn’t take a whole lot of chances.

Alabama kept running the ball because it worked, but also because it didn’t want to do anything crazy.

Alabama was able to come up with a business-like, safe performance on offense, because the defense that had its rocky moments this season stepped up its play to the College Football Playoff level – and it seemed to know that Cincinnati didn’t have a prayer of doing anything big offensively.

That’s not Cincinnati’s fault. Desmond Ridder didn’t have any time to work, Jerome Ford didn’t get free to run, and that’s all because the Bama defensive front took over and held from late in the first Bearcat drive on.

From jump, this looked like an Alabama team that was comfortable in its position and surroundings.

That was Alabama knowing it was Alabama and Cincinnati wasn’t.

However …

