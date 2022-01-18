2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen, Projections Position Rankings

Scott Clause/The Advertiser via USA TODAY NETWORK

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen, Projections Position Rankings

2022 NFL Draft

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen, Projections Position Rankings

By January 18, 2022 2:07 am

By |

What college players are leaving early for the 2022 NFL Draft? Where will the underclassmen go and how do they all rank by position?

Contact/Follow @ColFootballnews

2021 NFL Underclassmen Declaration Deadline: January 17
2021 Senior Declaration Deadline: March 1
Draft Date: April 28-April 30
Where: Las Vegas, NV

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen. Early Entrants
QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OG/Cs
Edge | DEs/DTs | LBs | CBs | Safeties | P/Ks
Top 30 2021 NFL Draft Early Entrants
2022 NFL Draft Early Entrants By College
2021 NFL Underclassmen | 2020 NFL Underclassmen

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen: Quarterbacks

Ranked based on where we believe the underclassmen will be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

1 Matt Corral (Jr.) Ole Miss 6-2, 205

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 10 overall
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 1st

2 Sam Howell (Jr.) North Carolina 6-1, 225

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 3rd

3 Carson Strong (Jr.) Nevada 6-4, 215

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Mid 3rd

4 Kaleb Eleby (Soph.) Western Michigan 6-1, 210

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Early 6th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen. Early Entrants
QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OG/Cs
Edge | DEs/DTs | LBs | CBs | Safeties | P/Ks
Top 30 2021 NFL Draft Early Entrants
2022 NFL Draft Early Entrants By College
2021 NFL Underclassmen | 2020 NFL Underclassmen

NEXT: 2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen: Running Backs

, , , , , , , , , 2021 NFL Draft, 2022 NFL Draft, CFN, News

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home