2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen, Projections Position Rankings

What college players are leaving early for the 2022 NFL Draft? Where will the underclassmen go and how do they all rank by position?

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballnews

2021 NFL Underclassmen Declaration Deadline: January 17

2021 Senior Declaration Deadline: March 1

Draft Date: April 28-April 30

Where: Las Vegas, NV

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen. Early Entrants

QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OG/Cs

Edge | DEs/DTs | LBs | CBs | Safeties | P/Ks

Top 30 2021 NFL Draft Early Entrants

2022 NFL Draft Early Entrants By College

2021 NFL Underclassmen | 2020 NFL Underclassmen

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen: Quarterbacks

Ranked based on where we believe the underclassmen will be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

1 Matt Corral (Jr.) Ole Miss 6-2, 205

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 10 overall

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 1st

2 Sam Howell (Jr.) North Carolina 6-1, 225

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 3rd

3 Carson Strong (Jr.) Nevada 6-4, 215

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Mid 3rd

4 Kaleb Eleby (Soph.) Western Michigan 6-1, 210

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Early 6th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen. Early Entrants

QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OG/Cs

Edge | DEs/DTs | LBs | CBs | Safeties | P/Ks

Top 30 2021 NFL Draft Early Entrants

2022 NFL Draft Early Entrants By College

2021 NFL Underclassmen | 2020 NFL Underclassmen

NEXT: 2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen: Running Backs