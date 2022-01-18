2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen, Projections Position Rankings

What college players are leaving early for the 2022 NFL Draft? Where will the underclassmen go and how do they all rank by position?
2021 NFL Underclassmen Declaration Deadline: January 17
2021 Senior Declaration Deadline: March 1
Draft Date: April 28-April 30
Where: Las Vegas, NV
2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen. Early Entrants
2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen: Quarterbacks
Ranked based on where we believe the underclassmen will be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.
1 Matt Corral (Jr.) Ole Miss 6-2, 205
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 10 overall
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 1st
2 Sam Howell (Jr.) North Carolina 6-1, 225
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 3rd
3 Carson Strong (Jr.) Nevada 6-4, 215
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Mid 3rd
4 Kaleb Eleby (Soph.) Western Michigan 6-1, 210
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Early 6th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
