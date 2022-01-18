2022 NFL Draft: Top 24 Draft Order Mock Draft First Look

2022 NFL Draft: The first 24 picks are set at the end of the regular season. Here’s the first look mock draft guess at what the top of the draft might be.
2022 NFL Draft: First Look Mock Draft Top 24
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews | @PeteFiutak
2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen. Early Entrants
QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OG/Cs
Edge | DEs/DTs | LBs | CBs | Safeties | P/Ks
Top 30 2021 NFL Draft Early Entrants
2022 NFL Draft Early Entrants By College
The first 24 slots in the 2022 NFL Draft are now set. Here’s the first look and thoughts on how it should go.
It’s the initial reaction – this will change about a hundred times over the next several weeks.
24 Dallas Cowboys
2022 Mock Draft First Call: S Daxton Hill, Michigan
23 Arizona Cardinals
2022 Mock Draft First Call: CB Kaiir Elam, Florida
22 Las Vegas Raiders
2022 Mock Draft First Call: DT Jordan Davis, Georgia
21 New England Patriots
2022 Mock Draft First Call: DE Travon Walker, Georgia
20 Pittsburgh Steelers
2022 Mock Draft First Call: QB Sam Howell, North Carolina
19 Philadelphia Eagles
2022 Mock Draft First Call: WR Drake London, USC
18 New Orleans Saints
2022 Mock Draft First Call: WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State
17 Los Angeles Chargers
2022 Mock Draft First Call: LB Devin Lloyd, Utah
16 Philadelphia Eagles (from Indianapolis)
2022 Mock Draft First Call: DE David Ojabo, Michigan
15 Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami)
2022 Mock Draft First Call: OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State
14 Baltimore Ravens
2022 Mock Draft First Call: DT DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M
13 Cleveland Browns
2022 Mock Draft First Call: WR Jameson Williams, Alabama
12 Minnesota Vikings
2022 Mock Draft First Call: CB Andrew Booth, Clemson
11 Washington Football Team
2022 Mock Draft First Call: C/G Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa
10 New York Jets (from Seattle)
2022 Mock Draft First Call: CB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati
9 Denver Broncos
2022 Mock Draft First Call: LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia
8 Atlanta Falcons
2022 Mock Draft First Call: QB Malik Willis, Liberty
7 New York Giants (from Chicago)
2022 Mock Draft First Call: DE George Karlaftis, Purdue
6 Carolina Panthers
2022 Mock Draft First Call: QB Kenny Pickett, Pitt
5 New York Giants
2022 Mock Draft First Call: OT Evan Neal, Alabama
4 New York Jets
2022 Mock Draft First Call: S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame
3 Houston Texans
2022 Mock Draft First Call: CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
2 Detroit Lions
2022 Mock Draft First Call: DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon
1 Jacksonville Jaguars
2022 Mock Draft First Call: DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan
2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen. Early Entrants
QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OG/Cs
Edge | DEs/DTs | LBs | CBs | Safeties | P/Ks
Top 30 2021 NFL Draft Early Entrants
2022 NFL Draft Early Entrants By College