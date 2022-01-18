2022 NFL Draft: Top 24 Draft Order Mock Draft First Look

2022 NFL Draft: The first 24 picks are set at the end of the regular season. Here’s the first look mock draft guess at what the top of the draft might be.

2022 NFL Draft: First Look Mock Draft Top 24

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen. Early Entrants

QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OG/Cs

Edge | DEs/DTs | LBs | CBs | Safeties | P/Ks

Top 30 2021 NFL Draft Early Entrants

2022 NFL Draft Early Entrants By College

The first 24 slots in the 2022 NFL Draft are now set. Here’s the first look and thoughts on how it should go.

It’s the initial reaction – this will change about a hundred times over the next several weeks.

24 Dallas Cowboys

2022 Mock Draft First Call: S Daxton Hill, Michigan

23 Arizona Cardinals

2022 Mock Draft First Call: CB Kaiir Elam, Florida

22 Las Vegas Raiders

2022 Mock Draft First Call: DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

21 New England Patriots

2022 Mock Draft First Call: DE Travon Walker, Georgia

20 Pittsburgh Steelers

2022 Mock Draft First Call: QB Sam Howell, North Carolina

19 Philadelphia Eagles

2022 Mock Draft First Call: WR Drake London, USC

18 New Orleans Saints

2022 Mock Draft First Call: WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

17 Los Angeles Chargers

2022 Mock Draft First Call: LB Devin Lloyd, Utah

16 Philadelphia Eagles (from Indianapolis)

2022 Mock Draft First Call: DE David Ojabo, Michigan

15 Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami)

2022 Mock Draft First Call: OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State

14 Baltimore Ravens

2022 Mock Draft First Call: DT DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

13 Cleveland Browns

2022 Mock Draft First Call: WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

12 Minnesota Vikings

2022 Mock Draft First Call: CB Andrew Booth, Clemson

11 Washington Football Team

2022 Mock Draft First Call: C/G Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

10 New York Jets (from Seattle)

2022 Mock Draft First Call: CB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati

9 Denver Broncos

2022 Mock Draft First Call: LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia

8 Atlanta Falcons

2022 Mock Draft First Call: QB Malik Willis, Liberty

7 New York Giants (from Chicago)

2022 Mock Draft First Call: DE George Karlaftis, Purdue

6 Carolina Panthers

2022 Mock Draft First Call: QB Kenny Pickett, Pitt

5 New York Giants

2022 Mock Draft First Call: OT Evan Neal, Alabama

4 New York Jets

2022 Mock Draft First Call: S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

3 Houston Texans

2022 Mock Draft First Call: CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

2 Detroit Lions

2022 Mock Draft First Call: DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

1 Jacksonville Jaguars

2022 Mock Draft First Call: DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

