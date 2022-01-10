2022 NFL Draft: Top 16 Draft Order Mock Draft First Look

2022 NFL Draft: The first 16 picks are set at the end of the regular season. Here’s the first look mock draft guess at what the top of the draft might be.

Greatest Draft Picks For Each College

ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC

32 Greatest Draft Picks of All-Time

2022 NFL Draft: First Look Mock Draft Top 16

The first 16 slots in the 2022 NFL Draft are now set. Here’s the first look at what the early part of the draft is along with the possible pick for each slot.

We’ll only be doing this about 100 times over the next few months. This is the first reaction possible draft before diving deep into all the available underclassmen, free agents, and possibilities.

16 Philadelphia Eagles (from Indianapolis)

2022 Mock Draft First Call: DE David Ojabo, Michigan

15 Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami)

2022 Mock Draft First Call: OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State

14 Baltimore Ravens

2022 Mock Draft First Call: DT DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

13 Cleveland Browns

2022 Mock Draft First Call: WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

12 Minnesota Vikings

2022 Mock Draft First Call: CB Andrew Booth, Clemson

11 Washington Football Team

2022 Mock Draft First Call: C/G Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

10 New York Jets (from Seattle)

2022 Mock Draft First Call: CB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati

9 Denver Broncos

2022 Mock Draft First Call: LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia

8 Atlanta Falcons

2022 Mock Draft First Call: QB Malik Willis, Liberty

7 New York Giants (from Chicago)

2022 Mock Draft First Call: DE George Karlaftis, Purdue

6 Carolina Panthers

2022 Mock Draft First Call: QB Kenny Pickett, Pitt

5 New York Giants

2022 Mock Draft First Call: OT Evan Neal, Alabama

4 New York Jets

2022 Mock Draft First Call: S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

3 Houston Texans

2022 Mock Draft First Call: CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

2 Detroit Lions

2022 Mock Draft First Call: DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

1 Jacksonville Jaguars

2022 Mock Draft First Call: DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

