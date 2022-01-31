2022 NFL Draft: First Round Mock Draft Post-Championship 1-32

2022 NFL Draft: The first 30 picks are set with the last two to be determined after the Super Bowl. Here’s our latest look at the first round after the conference championships.

2022 NFL Draft: First Round Mock Draft Post-Conference Championship

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen. Early Entrants

QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OG/Cs

Edge | DEs/DTs | LBs | CBs | Safeties | P/Ks

Top 30 2021 NFL Draft Early Entrants

2022 NFL Draft Early Entrants By College

Things have changed up a wee bit in this week’s latest mock draft – the post-conference championship version.

With several coaches being hired, different philosophies at play, and with the quarterback carousel about to spin out of control with Tom Brady retiring – maybe – this is getting more and more interesting.

The last two are in alphabetical order depending on who wins the Super Bowl.

31-32 Cincinnati Bengals

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

31-32 Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: QB Sam Howell, North Carolina

30 Kansas City Chiefs

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: OT Bernard Raimann, Central Michigan

29 Miami Dolphins (from San Francisco)

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: WR Jahan Dotson, Penn State

28 Green Bay Packers

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: CB Kaiir Elam, Florida

27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: OT/OG Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

26 Tennessee Titans

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

25 Buffalo Bills

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: WR Drake London, USC

24 Dallas Cowboys

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: S Daxton Hill, Michigan

23 Arizona Cardinals

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

22 Las Vegas Raiders

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State

21 New England Patriots

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

20 Pittsburgh Steelers

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: QB Malik Willis, Liberty

19 Philadelphia Eagles

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: DE Travon Walker, Georgia

18 New Orleans Saints

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: QB Matt Corral, Ole Miss

17 Los Angeles Chargers

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: LB Devin Lloyd, Utah

16 Philadelphia Eagles (from Indianapolis)

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

15 Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami)

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: DE George Karlaftis, Purdue

14 Baltimore Ravens

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: C/G Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

13 Cleveland Browns

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: DT DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

12 Minnesota Vikings

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: CB Andrew Booth, Clemson

11 Washington Football Team

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: QB Kenny Pickett, Pitt

10 New York Jets (from Seattle)

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

9 Denver Broncos

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia

8 Atlanta Falcons

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: CB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati

7 New York Giants (from Chicago)

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: DE David Ojabo, Michigan

6 Carolina Panthers

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

5 New York Giants

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: OT Ikem Ekwonu, NC State

4 New York Jets

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

3 Houston Texans

2022 Mock Draft First Call: DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

2 Detroit Lions

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: OT Evan Neal, Alabama

1 Jacksonville Jaguars

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

