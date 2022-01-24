2022 NFL Draft: First Round Mock Draft First Look 1-32

2022 NFL Draft: The first 28 picks are set with the last four to be determined after the final three games of the NFL season. Here’s our first look mock draft for the first round.

2022 NFL Draft: First Look Mock Draft First Round

Now that we know what the first 28 picks are in the 2022 NFL Draft, and the order of the last four doesn’t matter that much considering the teams that are involved and their respective needs, here’s our first look at the first round.

It’s the initial reaction – this mock draft will change up many times over.

The last four – 29 through 32 – are in alphabetical order.

29-32 Cincinnati Bengals

2022 Mock Draft First Call: OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

29-32 Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)

2022 Mock Draft First Call: QB Carson Strong, Nevada

29-32 Kansas City Chiefs

2022 Mock Draft First Call: CB Derion Kendrick, Georgia

29-32 Miami Dolphins (from San Francisco)

2022 Mock Draft First Call: WR Jahan Dotson, Penn State

28 Green Bay Packers

2022 Mock Draft First Call: QB Sam Howell, North Carolina

27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2022 Mock Draft First Call: OT Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

26 Tennessee Titans

2022 Mock Draft First Call: WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

25 Buffalo Bills

2022 Mock Draft First Call: CB Kaiir Elam, Florida

24 Dallas Cowboys

2022 Mock Draft First Call: S Daxton Hill, Michigan

23 Arizona Cardinals

2022 Mock Draft First Call: DE Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State

22 Las Vegas Raiders

2022 Mock Draft First Call: DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

21 New England Patriots

2022 Mock Draft First Call: DE Travon Walker, Georgia

20 Pittsburgh Steelers

2022 Mock Draft First Call: QB Malik Willis, Liberty

19 Philadelphia Eagles

2022 Mock Draft First Call: WR Drake London, USC

18 New Orleans Saints

2022 Mock Draft First Call: WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

17 Los Angeles Chargers

2022 Mock Draft First Call: LB Devin Lloyd, Utah

16 Philadelphia Eagles (from Indianapolis)

2022 Mock Draft First Call: DT DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

15 Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami)

2022 Mock Draft First Call: C/G Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

14 Baltimore Ravens

2022 Mock Draft First Call: DE David Ojabo, Michigan

13 Cleveland Browns

2022 Mock Draft First Call: WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

12 Minnesota Vikings

2022 Mock Draft First Call: CB Andrew Booth, Clemson

11 Washington Football Team

2022 Mock Draft First Call: QB Kenny Pickett, Pitt

10 New York Jets (from Seattle)

2022 Mock Draft First Call: CB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati

9 Denver Broncos

2022 Mock Draft First Call: LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia

8 Atlanta Falcons

2022 Mock Draft First Call: DE George Karlaftis, Purdue

7 New York Giants (from Chicago)

2022 Mock Draft First Call: OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State

6 Carolina Panthers

2022 Mock Draft First Call: OT Ikem Ekwonu, NC State

5 New York Giants

2022 Mock Draft First Call: OT Evan Neal, Alabama

4 New York Jets

2022 Mock Draft First Call: S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

3 Houston Texans

2022 Mock Draft First Call: CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

2 Detroit Lions

2022 Mock Draft First Call: DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

1 Jacksonville Jaguars

2022 Mock Draft First Call: DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

