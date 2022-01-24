2022 NFL Draft: First Round Mock Draft First Look 1-32

2022 NFL Draft: The first 28 picks are set with the last four to be determined after the final three games of the NFL season. Here’s our first look mock draft for the first round.
2022 NFL Draft: First Look Mock Draft First Round
Now that we know what the first 28 picks are in the 2022 NFL Draft, and the order of the last four doesn’t matter that much considering the teams that are involved and their respective needs, here’s our first look at the first round.
It’s the initial reaction – this mock draft will change up many times over.
The last four – 29 through 32 – are in alphabetical order.
29-32 Cincinnati Bengals
2022 Mock Draft First Call: OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa
29-32 Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)
2022 Mock Draft First Call: QB Carson Strong, Nevada
29-32 Kansas City Chiefs
2022 Mock Draft First Call: CB Derion Kendrick, Georgia
29-32 Miami Dolphins (from San Francisco)
2022 Mock Draft First Call: WR Jahan Dotson, Penn State
28 Green Bay Packers
2022 Mock Draft First Call: QB Sam Howell, North Carolina
27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2022 Mock Draft First Call: OT Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
26 Tennessee Titans
2022 Mock Draft First Call: WR Chris Olave, Ohio State
25 Buffalo Bills
2022 Mock Draft First Call: CB Kaiir Elam, Florida
24 Dallas Cowboys
2022 Mock Draft First Call: S Daxton Hill, Michigan
23 Arizona Cardinals
2022 Mock Draft First Call: DE Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State
22 Las Vegas Raiders
2022 Mock Draft First Call: DT Jordan Davis, Georgia
21 New England Patriots
2022 Mock Draft First Call: DE Travon Walker, Georgia
20 Pittsburgh Steelers
2022 Mock Draft First Call: QB Malik Willis, Liberty
19 Philadelphia Eagles
2022 Mock Draft First Call: WR Drake London, USC
18 New Orleans Saints
2022 Mock Draft First Call: WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State
17 Los Angeles Chargers
2022 Mock Draft First Call: LB Devin Lloyd, Utah
16 Philadelphia Eagles (from Indianapolis)
2022 Mock Draft First Call: DT DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M
15 Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami)
2022 Mock Draft First Call: C/G Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa
14 Baltimore Ravens
2022 Mock Draft First Call: DE David Ojabo, Michigan
13 Cleveland Browns
2022 Mock Draft First Call: WR Jameson Williams, Alabama
12 Minnesota Vikings
2022 Mock Draft First Call: CB Andrew Booth, Clemson
11 Washington Football Team
2022 Mock Draft First Call: QB Kenny Pickett, Pitt
10 New York Jets (from Seattle)
2022 Mock Draft First Call: CB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati
9 Denver Broncos
2022 Mock Draft First Call: LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia
8 Atlanta Falcons
2022 Mock Draft First Call: DE George Karlaftis, Purdue
7 New York Giants (from Chicago)
2022 Mock Draft First Call: OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State
6 Carolina Panthers
2022 Mock Draft First Call: OT Ikem Ekwonu, NC State
5 New York Giants
2022 Mock Draft First Call: OT Evan Neal, Alabama
4 New York Jets
2022 Mock Draft First Call: S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame
3 Houston Texans
2022 Mock Draft First Call: CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
2 Detroit Lions
2022 Mock Draft First Call: DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon
1 Jacksonville Jaguars
2022 Mock Draft First Call: DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan
