2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class Announced: Luck, Bailey, Arrington Lead The Way

Andrew Luck, Mike Doss, and LaVar Arrington lead the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame announced 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class

All player bullet points written by the National Football Foundation at footballfoundation.org.

2022 College Football Hall of Fame Players

2022 College Football Hall of Fame Head Coaches

Billy Jack Murphy, Memphis (1958-71)

– All-time winningest coach in Memphis history

– Had 11 winning seasons and retired as the 15th winningest coach in the nation

– Member of the Memphis Hall of Fame and Mississippi State Hall of Fame.

Gary Pinkel-Toledo (1991-2000), Missouri (2001-15)

– Winningest coach in history at both Missouri and Toledo…Led Rockets to 1995 MAC title and boasts nine conference division titles between both schools

– Took teams to 11 bowl games, with 7-4 overall record in the postseason

– Earned FieldTurf National Coach of the Year and Big 12 Coach of the Year honors after leading Mizzou to its first No. 1 national ranking since 1960 during the 2007 season.

LaVar Arrington, Penn State, Linebacker

-Two-time First Team All-American, earning unanimous honors in 1999

– Winner of both the Butkus and Bednarik awards in 1999 and finished ninth in Heisman Trophy voting his final season

– First sophomore in history to be named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year (1998).

Champ Bailey, Georgia, Defensive Back

– 1998 consensus First Team All-American and recipient of the Bronko Nagurski Award

– Two-time First Team All-SEC selection who earned Defensive MVP honors in UGA’s win at the 1998 Peach Bowl

– Recorded more than 1,000 plays during the 1998 season, playing DB, WR and KR for the Bulldogs.

Michael Crabtree, Texas Tech, Wide Receiver

-Two-time unanimous First Team All-American (2007-08) who was the first two-time winner of the Biletnikoff Award

– 2007 AT&T All-America Player of the Year and two-time First Team All-Big 12 performer holds six FBS receiving records

– Tech’s all-time career leader in receiving TDs (41) and 100-yard games (15).

Sylvester Croom, Alabama, Center

-1974 First Team All-American who helped the Tide to a UPI national title in 1973

– Helped Bama to three-consecutive SEC titles en route to earning the SEC Jacobs Blocking Trophy in 1974

– Played in the 1975 Senior Bowl and only lost one regular-season game during entire college career.

Mike Doss, Ohio State, Defensive Back

– Three-time First Team All-American, earning unanimous honors as a senior

– 2002 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and three-time First Team All-Big Ten selection

– Led Buckeyes to the 2003 BCS National Championship, earning Defensive MVP honors.

Kevin Faulk, LSU, Running Back

-1996 First Team All-American who finished career ranked fourth in NCAA history in all-purpose yards (6,833)

-Three-time First Team All-SEC selection and 1995 SEC Freshman of the Year

– Set 11 school records during career and became first LSU back to average 100 yards per game during entire career.

Moe Gardner, Illinois, Defensive Tackle

– Two-time First Team All-American (unanimous, ‘89, consensus, ’90)

– 1990 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and 1989 Big Ten Lineman of the Year

– Three-time First Team All-Conference pick and set school record for career TFL (57).

Mike Hass, Oregon State, Wide Receiver

– 2005 First Team All-American and recipient of the 2005 Biletnikoff Award

– Two-time First Team All-Pac-10 selection and first receiver in league history with three 1,000-yard receiving seasons

– Led the nation with 139.9 receiving ypg (2005) and holds virtually every Oregon State receiving record.

Marvin Jones, Florida State, Linebacker

– Two-time First Team All-American, earning consensus honors in 1991 and unanimous honors in 1992

– Winner of the 1992 Butkus and Lombardi awards

– Helped Seminoles to three consecutive bowl wins and top five final rankings.

Andrew Luck, Stanford, Quarterback

-2011 First Team All-American, winning the Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Player of the Year honors

– Two-time Heisman Trophy runner-up and two-time Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year

– Stanford’s all-time career leader in TD passes (82) and passing efficiency (162.8), owning two of the top four passing seasons in school history.

Mark Messner, Michigan, Defensive Tackle

– 1988 unanimous First Team All-American who was a Lombardi Award finalist

– 1988 Big Ten Player of the Year and four-time First Team All-Big Ten selection

– Led Wolverines to four bowl berths and named MVP of 1985 Fiesta Bowl.

Terry Miller, Oklahoma State, Running Back

-Two-time First Team All-American, earning unanimous honors his senior season

– Two-time Heisman Trophy finalist (runner-up in 1977) finished career as the fourth-leading rusher in NCAA history (4,754)

– Two-time Big Eight Offensive Player of the Year is the only Cowboy RB to post three 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

Rashaan Salaam, Colorado, Running Back

– 1994 unanimous First Team All-American and Heisman Trophy winner

– 1994 Walter Camp Player of the Year and Doak Walker Award recipient

– 1994 Big Eight Offensive Player of the Year who led nation in rushing, scoring and all-purpose yards.

Zach Wiegert, Nebraska, Offensive Tackle

– 1994 unanimous First Team All-American and winner of the Outland Trophy

– Led Huskers to 1994 National Championship and 1993 National Championship game appearance

– Three-time All-Big Eight selection who led Nebraska to league titles every year of career.

Roy Williams, Oklahoma, Defensive Back

– 2001 unanimous First Team All-American. Nagurski and Thorpe winner

– 2001 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year

– Led Sooners to the first 13-win season in program history and a national championship (2000)

