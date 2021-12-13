WKU vs Appalachian State: RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, December 18

WKU vs Appalachian State: RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl How To Watch

Date: Saturday, December 18

Game Time: 11:00 am ET

Venue: FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL

Network: ESPN, Live stream on ESPN+

Records: Appalachian State (10-3), WKU (8-5)

CFN Predictions | 2021-2022 Bowl Schedule

WKU vs Appalachian State RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Preview

– If you’re looking for defense, wait for one of the other five bowl games over the rest of the day. It’s an early morning Saturday game that should crank up the offense and big plays right away with two of the most interesting attacks in college football.

– WKU had a stagnant attack last year, so head coach Tyson Helton imported the stars from the transfer portal to make his offense go from okay to amazing, leading the nation in passing offense and finishing No. 2 behind Ohio State in scoring. Star offensive coordinator Zach Kittley might be off to do the same thing at Texas Tech, but the WKU offense should still roll.

– The O goes fast, fast, fast and scores in bunches, but there’s no controlling the clock and – as UTSA showed in its win in the Conference USA Championship – the Hilltopper defense isn’t exactly a brick wall. QB Bailey Zappe and company will have to bomb their way to a win.

– Appalachian State lost the Sun Belt Championship, but the offense is balanced behind a great offensive line. Unlike WKU, the team has no problems controlling the clock and owning the pace. The only negative here for the Mountaineers is actually one of their biggest positives – the defense is built around stopping the run, and WKU doesn’t use the ground game.

Why WKU, Appalachian State Will Win

Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Players To Know

NEXT: Why WKU Will Win, Why Appalachian State Will Win, RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Prediction