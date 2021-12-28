Wisconsin vs Arizona State Prediction, SDS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl Game Preview, Lines, How To Watch

Wisconsin vs Arizona State: SDS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl prediction, game preview, how to watch, lines: Thursday, December 30

Wisconsin vs Arizona State: SDS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl How To Watch

Date: Thursday, December 30

Game Time: 10:30 pm ET

Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

How To Watch: ESPN, Live stream on ESPN+

Records: Arizona State (8-4), Wisconsin (8-4)

Wisconsin vs Arizona State SDS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl Preview

– Caffeine up for the good bowl matchup that will go into the wee hours of the morning depending on where you’re watching. But it’s the Las Vegas Bowl – there are no clocks, unless you’re the Arizona State defense trying to get off the field.

– You know exactly what Wisconsin is about to bring. The team will have a major attitude after blowing its shot at the Big Ten Championship with a puzzling performance in a 23-13 loss to Minnesota.

– The running game that fell flat will have all the parts healthy, and the attack that wants to control the tempo and keeps the ball for close to 34 minutes per game will want to grind it out.

– Arizona State has been able to get tough at times, too. It ran for well over 220 yards in three of the last four games – all wins, but there’s a problem with that; more in a moment – and it also has enough of a deep ball passing attack to bother a Badger secondary that struggles against the more efficient passers

Why Wisconsin, Arizona State Will Win

Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History

Las Vegas Bowl Top Players To Know

