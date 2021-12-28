Washington State vs Central Michigan: Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl prediction, game preview, how to watch

Washington State vs Central Michigan: Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl How To Watch

Date: Friday, December 31

Game Time: 12:30 pm ET

Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, TX

How To Watch: CBS

Records: Central Michigan (8-4), Washington State (7-5)

Washington State vs Central Michigan Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Preview

– Central Michigan paid its ticket for the Arizona Bowl and it got an upgrade. Boise State couldn’t go, to the Chippewas moved from Tucson over to El Paso to get a shot at a Washington State team that’s had a wild and fun ride to get here.

– The Cougars fought through their own adversity to win three of their last four games and six of their last eight. After all of the drama with former head coach Nick Rolovich, Washington State kept on winning, and it rewarded its coach by making Jake Dickert the full-time head man.



– The Cougars are going to throw and throw some more, but it’s all to control the clock and the tempo – they led the Pac-12 in time of possession.

– The Chippewas are a whole lot of fun. They make big plays.

They make big plays on offense with the MAC’s second-best passing game. They make big plays on defense with the most sacks and plays in the backfield by anyone in the conference. They make big plays on special teams with the nation’s best punt return game.

Why Washington State, Central Michigan Will Win

Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Top Players To Know

