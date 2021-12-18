Washington at Philadelphia prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, December 19

Washington at Philadelphia How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, December 21

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Washington (6-7), Philadelphia (6-7)

Washington at Philadelphia Game Preview

Why Washington Will Win

Okay, so how can the Football Team possibly pull this off?

It starts with grinding and grinding and grinding. The passing game is going to be rough – to be fair – but if everything is a go for some of the main men, Antonio Gibson and JD McKissic can combine forces to get a bulk of the work in a variety of ways.

The Philadelphia defense will load up against the run, but as long as the Football Team can somehow control the clock and the tempo, it should be able to shorten the game.

On the other side, the Washington run defense should be able to hold up against whatever the Eagles are about to use among their backs, but …

Why Philadelphia Will Win

Garrett Gilbert.

Washington starter Taylor Heinicke is out in the covid-19 protocol, and Kyle Allen is a 50/50 call depending on if he tests negative by the time Tuesday comes around.

The extra time off should help Jalen Hurts get closer to ready. Gardner Minshew might have been great against the Jets, but the O should have Hurts back from his ankle injury.

Usually the Washington defensive front is a rock against the run, but like the offensive backfield, the defensive front is in bad shape, too. The Eagles should be able to blast away.

What’s Going To Happen

Washington has over 20 players on the virus list. Philadelphia isn’t going to be anything special against the depleted team, but in the first to two meetings – these two go at it in Philadelphia the day after Christmas.

It’s a battle to stay alive in the NFC East. The Eagles aren’t going to take it easy.

Washington at Philadelphia Prediction, Line

Philadelphia 30, Washington 13

Line: Philadelphia -8, o/u: 43

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

