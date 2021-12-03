Washington at Las Vegas prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, December 5

Washington at Las Vegas How To Watch

Date: Sunday, December 5

Game Time: 4:05 ET

Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Washington (5-6), Las Vegas (6-5)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN NFL Predictions

Washington at Las Vegas Game Preview

Why Washington Will Win

The Football Team has figured out its style.

Run well, stop the run, don’t make mistakes – repeat.

No, Taylor Heineke might not be an elite passer, but he’s throwing well enough to keep everything moving, Antonio Gibson and the ground game have stepped up, and the run defense hasn’t allowed 100 yards in four of the last five games.

Las Vegas might have bombed away on Dallas, but the scoring punch hasn’t been consistent considering how awful the defense has been.

The Raiders don’t take the ball away, they’ve allowed 106 points in the last three weeks, and …

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 13

Why Las Vegas Will Win

The deep shots are still there.

The run defense hasn’t been that bad – it hasn’t allowed 100 yards in two of the last three games – and as long as the offense isn’t turning the ball over, things are usually fine.

Washington’s secondary gives up enough big plays to matter, and Derek Carr and company will try to open things up a bit at home.

This isn’t a high-powered Football Team offense that puts up points in bunches. Las Vegas is better equipped to keep up in a shootout – it’s going to press early.

– NFL Week 13 Schedules, Predictions

What’s Going To Happen

Washington is going to want to grind this down and Las Vegas is going to want to speed this up. The problem for the Raiders will be the inability to hold up against the better ground games, and they’re about to get pounded on.

The problem for Vegas is its inability to convert consistently enough on third downs. Washington will give up scoring drives, but it wants to limit the number of chances overall.

If Carr isn’t hitting the deep ball, Washington will be fine. He’ll hit two big plays, but he won’t connect on enough of the midrange ones.

Washington at Las Vegas Prediction, Line

Washington 27, Las Vegas 24

Line: Las Vegas -1.5, o/u: 49.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3

5: Citizen Ashe

1: Monarch

– Predictions for Every NFL Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings