Washington at Dallas Prediction, Game Preview, Lines, How To Watch

Washington at Dallas prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, December 26

Washington at Dallas How To Watch

Date: Sunday, December 26

Game Time: 8:20 ET

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

How To Watch: NBC

Record: Washington (6-8), Dallas (10-4)

Washington at Dallas Game Preview

Why Washington Will Win

Garrett Gilbert was fine, but Taylor Heinicke is back for the Washington offense.

Adding more of a rushing element to the mix, the Football Team should be able to get back to its 100-yard rushing ways – it got there in the 27-20 loss to the Cowboys a few weeks ago.

Overall, the team wasn’t all that bad in the loss – except for the four turnovers. That wasn’t the norm for an offense that’s been strong at keeping the mistakes to a minimum and not pressing. The glitch from the first half of the season was fixed – at least until the Dallas game.

The Cowboys might be winning, but they’re still not out of their – relatively speaking – offensive funk. They’re winning because of four takeaways in each of the last three games. Washington should be able to limit the mistakes.

Why Dallas Will Win

Beyond the tons and tons of takeaways, the offense is operating with a decent balance.

No, this hasn’t been the high-flying fun show of earlier in the season, and Ezekiel Elliott isn’t playing like his normal self thanks to a knee problem, but it’s working.

The defense is stepping up – it leads the NFL in takeaways – and the offense is taking advantage. In this showcase game, there should be a bit more pop and explosion against one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL.

Washington doesn’t just give up lots of yards; it gives up lots of big plays.

What’s Going To Happen

It’ll be an entertaining back-and-forth Sunday night game with both offenses teasing scoring drives until the Dallas balance takes over.

No, there won’t be four takeaways this time around from the Dallas defense, but there will be enough third down stops to force field goals instead of touchdowns. Two short Zeke touchdown runs will set the tone.

Washington at Dallas Prediction, Line

Dallas 30, Washington 23

Line: Dallas -10, o/u: 47

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 4

5: Football on Christmas Day

1: Any present anyone is running out to get you at the last second

