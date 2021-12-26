Virginia vs SMU: Wasabi Fenway Bowl prediction, game preview, how to watch.

Virginia vs SMU: Wasabi Fenway Bowl How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, December 29

Game Time: 11:00 am ET

Venue: Fenway Park, Boston, MA

How To Watch: ESPN, Live stream on ESPN+

Records: SMU (8-4), Virginia (6-6)

Virginia vs SMU Fenway Bowl Preview

– Easily the funkiest and, potentially, wildest of all the bowl games, there’s absolutely nothing normal about this.

It’s the inaugural Wasabi Fenway Bowl being played in Fenway Park. It’s going to – most likely – be cold, it’s going to get going on a Wednesday morning, and both sides are trying to figure out their respective coaching staffs.

There’s all of that, and it should also be a wild offensive show.

– It’s the final game for retiring Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall, whose team crashed late in the season with four straight losses despite throwing for 1,474 yards over the stretch.

The Cavaliers have the No. 2 passing offense in America just behind WKU, but they don’t play a lick of defense – especially against the run – and will try to win this by throwing and throwing some more.

– On the other side, SMU lost head coach Sonny Dykes to the TCU job, former Miami offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee is taking over, and in the meantime there’s been a hodge-podge of coaches getting the team ready for the game.

– The Mustangs led the American Athletic Conference in total offense with a high-powered passing attack that averaged over 300 yards per game. Like Virginia, they’re going to throw and throw some more.

Why Virginia, SMU Will Win

Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History

Fenway Bowl Top Players To Know

