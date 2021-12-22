UCLA vs NC State: San Diego Country Credit Union Holiday Bowl prediction, game preview, how to watch

UCLA vs NC State: San Diego Country Credit Union Holiday Bowl How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, December 28

Game Time: 8:00 pm ET

Venue: Petco Park, San Diego, CA

How To Watch: FOX

Records: NC State (9-3), UCLA (8-4)

UCLA vs NC State San Diego Country Credit Union Holiday Bowl Preview

– UCLA is back in a bowl game. By now, the Chip Kelly era was supposed to be rocking and rolling. Even though this wasn’t a Pac-12 Championship season, it was a great step forward after a few seasons of struggling.

– Now the Bruins are bowling for the first time since 2017 – they haven’t won a bowl since 2013 – and this one game can set the tone for the offseason and going into 2022.

– Yeah, UCLA closed with three straight wins, and yeah, it beat USC in a blowout. But the Trojans upped the game with the hiring of Lincoln Riley. Anything less than a bowl win will make the fan base nervous.

– The Bruins are tough, the downfield passing game was the best in the Pac-12, and the run defense held up well. Now it all has to work against a rock-solid NC State team that lost just two ACC games by a total of four points.

– The Wolfpack have a terrific passing attack, the defense was third in the ACC overall and second in points allowed – giving up fewer than 20 per game – and they have a style that should be able to control the tempo throughout.

Why UCLA, NC State Will Win

Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History

Holiday Bowl Top Players To Know

