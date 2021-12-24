UCF Wins Gasparilla Bowl Over Florida 29-17: Reaction, Analysis, 5 Thoughts

UCF beat Florida to win the Union Home Gasparilla Bowl. 5 thoughts, analysis of the game, and what it all means.

UCF 29, Florida 17: Union Home Gasparilla Bowl 5 Things That Matter

Prediction: Florida 34, UCF 20

Line: Florida -7, o/u: 56

Final Score: UCF 29, Florida 17

CFN Predictions | Bowl Schedule

Expert Bowl Picks Dec 17-27 Bowls

5. UCF just flat-beat Florida

There wasn’t anything fancy about this.

Not dogging Army in any way, but it’s not like UCF ran some funky offense to beat an SEC team. It didn’t have some trick that Florida couldn’t figure out, and it didn’t do anything crazier than blocking and tackling better than the other side.

Yeah, Florida is in a transitional period, and yeah, this wasn’t anywhere near the team it was supposed to be after a decent start to the season, but it’s not UCF’s fault that the team with all the SEC talent couldn’t execute.

UCF outgained the Gators by 60 yards, it ran better, it made fewer mistakes, and it dominated the game in the second half.

UCF played like the Power Five powerhouse, and not like the team that struggled so much throughout the year. However …

4. UCF won 9 games

3. Isaiah Bowser made the difference

2. Florida needs a fresh start

1. UCF just beat Florida. Yeah, it matters.

NEXT: UCF won 9 games