Tulsa vs Old Dominion: Bowl Prediction, Game Preview

Tulsa vs Old Dominion: Myrtle Beach Bowl prediction, game preview, how to watch, lines: Monday, December 20

Tulsa vs Old Dominion: Myrtle Beach Bowl How To Watch

Date: Monday, December 20

Game Time: 2:30 pm ET

Venue: Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC

How To Watch: ESPN , Live stream on ESPN+

Records: Old Dominion (6-6), Tulsa (6-6)

Tulsa vs Old Dominion Myrtle Beach Bowl Preview

– 6-6 teams that had to win out to get to a bowl game tend to try harder.

There’s no lack of fight in a Tulsa squad that came this close to knocking Cincinnati out of the College Football Playoff picture, and then won its last three games to get here.

– There’s nothing fancy about what the Golden Hurricane like to do. They want to run if possible, hit a few deep shots down the field to take a few chances, and then hope for the defense to take the ball away to make up for all the turnovers.

– Tulsa has enough offensive firepower and balance to keep up any pace, but the attack was among the worst in the nation at turning the ball over. However, Old Dominion made almost as many mistakes.

– This is a fun Monarch team that roared through the second half of the season with five straight wins after a 1-6 start to make this a wonderful first run – after not being able to play in 2020 – under head coach Ricky Rahne.

– Turnovers are a big, big problem for Old Dominion – more on that later – but the downfield passing game is great, the special teams came up with a whole lot of big plays, and now the team is playing with house money.

Why Tulsa, Old Dominion Will Win

Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History

Myrtle Beach Bowl Top Players To Know

