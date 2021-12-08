Toledo vs Middle Tennessee: Bahamas Bowl prediction, game preview, how to watch

Toledo vs Middle Tennessee: Bahamas Bowl How To Watch

Date: Friday, December 17

Game Time: 12:00 pm ET

Venue: Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas

Network: ESPN, Live stream on ESPN+

Records: Middle Tennessee (6-6), Toledo (7-5)

Toledo vs Middle Tennessee Bahamas Bowl Preview

– It wasn’t the season Toledo was hoping for. It came into the year with enough talent to win the MAC Championship, but after a rough start it got hot late with three straight wins to close things out thanks to the league’s best defense and an offense that scored 49 points in three of its last four games.

– A strange team, Toledo got flagged more than anyone in America, but it made up for the mistakes by leading the nation with the fewest turnovers. The small things mattered – four of the five losses were by three points or fewer. Now the team that gave the ball up less than anyone faces the team that led the nation in takeaways.

– Middle Tennessee sputtered early, but turned things around in the middle of the season. Just as it looked like it was about to make a move, it lost star QB Chase Cunningham for the season before the final month.

– The Blue Raider offense picked it up with a decent balance, the defense kept taking the ball away, and the two wins in the final three games – including a clutch performance at Florida Atlantic to get bowl eligible – were enough to get here.

Why Toledo, Middle Tennessee Will Win

Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History

