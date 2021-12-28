Tennessee vs Purdue: TransPerfect Music City Bowl prediction, game preview, how to watch

Date: Thursday, December 30

Game Time: 3:00 pm ET

Venue: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

How To Watch: ESPN, Live stream on ESPN+

Records: Purdue (8-4), Tennessee (7-5)

– Fans of great defense need not tune in.

Purdue star WR David Bell opted out, but the passing game that averaged 340 yards per game should still go off on a Tennessee secondary that was 103rd in the nation. The Boilermakers will run the ball once in a while just because it’s supposed to, but it’s going to be bombs away from the start.

– Tennessee likes to run the ball, but second-leading running back Tiyon Evans surprisingly left, choosing to take his talents to Louisville. The high-powered offense should keep on rolling with one of the nation’s most efficient attacks, rolling up 459 total yards per game with an up-tempo style that doesn’t slow down.

– The Vol defense that had so many problems throughout the season settled down late when the schedule got easier, but now it needs to crank up a pass rush to force the Purdue offense to rush a bit and get out of its dink-and-dunk style. Without Bell, the downfield plays will be harder to get.

– Purdue’s defense was solid throughout the year – holding its own against everyone but Purdue and Wisconsin – but it’s without opted-out pass rusher George Karlaftis, the job of keeping down the speed and flash of the Vols.

Why Tennessee, Purdue Will Win

Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History

TransPerfect Music City Bowl Top Players To Know

