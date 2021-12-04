Tampa Bay vs Atlanta Prediction, Game Preview

Tampa Bay at Atlanta prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, December 5

Tampa Bay at Atlanta How To Watch

Date: Sunday, December 5

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Tampa Bay (8-3), Atlanta (5-6)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN NFL Predictions

Tampa Bay at Atlanta Game Preview

Why Tampa Bay Will Win

The Atlanta passing game has stopped.

The 183 yards against Jacksonville last week were like Christmas for an offense that just can’t seem to get anything going.

Oh sure, there was a big day against New Orleans in a good win a few weeks ago, but the Falcons haven’t hit 200 passing yards in four of the last five games, there are too many turnovers, and there’s no consistency in the running game to make up for the problems.

The Tampa Bay offense overcame the strange loss to Washington with 68 points in the last two games, leading the NFL in scoring, passing, and …

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 13

Why Atlanta Will Win

If Matt Ryan and the Falcons were ever going to get the air attack going, this would be it.

More often than not teams are throwing on the Tampa Bay secondary to keep up the pace, but it’s still allowing well over 200 yards on a regular basis. There’s a lot of dinking and dunking happening on this group, and Ryan can do that.

When Atlanta can get to 300 yards of total offense, it tends to win lately. Tampa Bay has allowed over 300 yards of total offense in four of the last five games, but …

– NFL Week 13 Schedules, Predictions

What’s Going To Happen

The Atlanta secondary isn’t going to be able to hold up.

The offensive line will have an even harder time keeping the Tampa Bay defensive front out of the backfield, there won’t be any running game, and this will get ugly fast.

It might not be the 48-25 Tampa Bay wipeout of Week 2, but it won’t be too far off.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta Prediction, Line

Tampa Bay 34, Atlanta 20

Line: Tampa Bay -11, o/u: 50.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: Citizen Ashe

1: Monarch

– Predictions for Every NFL Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings