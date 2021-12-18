Seattle at Los Angeles Rams Prediction, Game Preview, Lines, How To Watch prediction, game preview, how to watch: Tuesday, December 21

Seattle at Los Angeles Rams How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, December 21

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Seattle (5-8), Los Angeles Rams (9-4)

Seattle at Los Angeles Rams Game Preview

Why Seattle Will Win

Just when it seemed like the season was totally lost, Seattle came up with two great offensive performances to make everything interesting.

What’s the difference in the two-game winning streak? The running game. Rashaad Penny went off on Houston, the ground game rumbled on San Francisco, and it all has to keep going against a Los Angeles run defense that got a lot better over the second half of the season.

As rough as the Seattle defense has been, it’s been good on third downs and hasn’t been bad against the run over the last month. But …

Why Los Angeles Rams Will Win

The Seahawk secondary has been torched.

Seattle doesn’t give up a whole lot of big rushing yards, but it gives up a lot of little ones.

It’s only giving up 3.8 yards per carry, but teams are still able to pound away enough to get by. After that starts to work, then teams start to throw and throw some more on a secondary that gives up the most yards than any in the NFL.

Matthew Stafford should be able to bomb away and take plenty of chances down the field – the Seahawks have allowed over 200 passing yards in every game – HOWEVER …

What’s Going To Happen

Do the Rams have anyone around?

The game was moved to Tuesday night with 25 players – and potentially counting – expected to be out with covid problems. Seattle might have a whole slew of issues, but it’s starting to rise up at the right time and LA is missing way too much depth. Fortunately, though, for the Rams, there aren’t a ton of losses among the starters – at least at the moment.

Getting the extra time in what would’ve been a short week will help, but there are just too many missing parts.

Seattle at Los Angeles Rams Prediction, Line

Seattle 27, Los Angeles Rams 23

Line: Los Angeles Rams -5.5, o/u: 45.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

