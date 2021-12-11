Seattle at Houston prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, December 12

Seattle at Houston How To Watch

Date: Sunday, December 12

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Seattle (4-8), Houston (2-10)

Seattle at Houston Game Preview

Why Seattle Will Win

Houston isn’t exactly humming on all cylinders.

It’s a lost year with the goal to figure out what the team really has in Davis Mills going forward – hint: it’s got a great prospect with zero help to see what he can actually do – but there’s no running game, the downfield passing attack is lacking, and scoring 14 points or fewer in seven of the last ten games isn’t a plus.

141 yards of total offense in a shutout at home to the Colts last week wasn’t the lowest point of the year, but it wasn’t far off.

Seattle just has to take the opportunities that are there and not press. That might go against everything Russell Wilson and the passing game are about, but keep running on the league’s worst run defense, keep the chains moving, and all will be fine.

Why Houston Will Win

Give Mills a chance to do something.

The Texans were able to beat Tennessee with five takeaways, and Seattle has had a few turnover issues over the last few games. They need the mistakes to flow, but they also need Mills to take his shots on the NFL’s worst pass defense.

Everyone gets fat on this group – the Seahawks have allowed 210 yards or more on everyone.

Houston might not have the receivers to air it out, but while Seattle has to be conservative, No. 10 has the O have to let it rip.

What’s Going To Happen

Seattle is struggling too much to score, but it’ll be able to keep the production going well this week.

It’s going to rumble with a decent rotation of backs, and the defense will stop the disastrous Houston ground game.

Mills will get his yards to keep the team in the game, but the offense will stall late.

Seattle at Houston Prediction, Line

Seattle 23, Houston 17

Line: Seattle -8.5, o/u: 41

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

