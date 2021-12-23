San Francisco at Tennessee Prediction, Game Preview Lines How To Watch

San Francisco at Tennessee prediction, game preview, how to watch: Thursday, December 23

San Francisco at Tennessee How To Watch

Date: Thursday, December 23

Game Time: 8:20 ET

Venue: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

How To Watch: NFL Network

Record: San Francisco (8-6), Tennessee (9-5)

San Francisco at Tennessee Game Preview

Why San Francisco Will Win

Tennessee is having injury issues on the offensive line with OT Taylor Lewan and OG Rodger Saffold out.

Tennessee backfield, welcome to the San Francisco defensive front.

The Titan offense has sputtered and coughed over the last few weeks, failing to score more than 20 points in any of the last four games with 13 turnovers in there losses and with little to no passing game.

AJ Brown is expected to be back soon, but Julio Jones hasn’t done much, and the playmakers aren’t getting the job done when the running game isn’t.

San Francisco’s offense has heated up. Deebo Samuel has been great, the running game has been solid, and the team has won five of its last six games with a whole lot of big pass plays and a good balance.

Why Tennessee Will Win

So what’s going right?

It’s been a rough run over the last month, but the running game is doing a decent job without Derrick Henry. A slew of parts are being pieced together to hammer out over 200 yards in two of the last three games and with 100 yards or more in the last four.

The defense is still getting doing just fine against the run. New England is the only team to run for over 100 yards on the Titans in the last nine games, there aren’t too many big dashes allowed, and overall the game should stay close at home.

Even with the issues on the O line, get physical right away, try to control the clock, and …

What’s Going To Happen

San Francisco is playing too well and the Tennessee offense is just too mediocre.

At home, and with the season starting to slip, the Titan defense will come up with a gem to keep the close, but Ryan Tannehill and the passing attack won’t do enough to take advantage of the opportunities.

It’ll be a good fight, but the 49er offense will do a bit more defensively on third downs.

San Francisco at Tennessee Prediction, Line

San Francisco 23, Tennessee 17

Line: San Francisco -3.5, o/u: 44

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 4

