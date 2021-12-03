San Francisco at Seattle prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, December 5

San Francisco at Seattle How To Watch

Date: Sunday, December 5

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

How To Watch: CBS

Record: San Francisco (6-5), Seattle (3-8)

San Francisco at Seattle Game Preview

Why San Francisco Will Win

This isn’t the Seattle team that won the first meeting between the two teams back in early October.

The offense has fallen flat ever since Russell Wilson injury – the passing game is improving but the team hasn’t bounced back – there’s no running game to count on, and the defense isn’t picking up the slack.

The Seahawks are dead last in the NFL in total defense. Everyone is able to do whatever they want against this group, and San Francisco should be able to move in a variety of ways.

The defense is taking the ball away more over the last few weeks, the ground game is rolling with Elijah Mitchell stepping up, and there’s more than enough balance to do whatever it wants. However …

Why Seattle Will Win

Everyone is hurt, but part of the spark for the 49ers has been Deebo Samuel, and he’s suffering through a groin injury.

Seattle’s season might be lost after the three-game losing streak and dropping six of the last seven after beating the 49ers, but the passing game is okay, the 49er secondary is allowing 220 yards or more on a regular basis, and at home, this has to be when everything turns around.

The rest of the schedule has enough winnable games to at least make this season look a little better – even though road games at the Rams and against Arizona should put a hard stop to that – but …

What’s Going To Happen

Seattle’s offense should work. It’s not going to run at all on the 49er defense, but Wilson and company will bomb away just enough to make this interesting, and then …

The Seattle defense will be the Seattle defense.

The 49ers will be in for a fight, but they’ll generate a decent balance and will get a little help from a few takeaways to get payback for the earlier loss.

San Francisco at Seattle Prediction, Line

San Francisco 23, Seattle 17

Line: San Francisco -3.5, o/u: 45.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

