San Francisco at Cincinnati prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, December 12

San Francisco at Cincinnati How To Watch

Date: Sunday, December 12

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

How To Watch: CBS

Record: San Francisco (6-6), Cincinnati (7-5)

San Francisco at Cincinnati Game Preview

Why San Francisco Will Win

The defense is taking away the ball in bunches and the offense seems to have found enough of a groove to get by.

There’s no Elijah Mitchell this week – the star RB is banged up with an apparent concussion – but there should an okay rotation of backs to go along with a serviceable passing game. The improvement of Brandon Aiyuk is starting to matter.

But it’s the defense that has to win this. It’s been able to come up with multiple takeaways in each of the last four games with three last week against Seattle in the tough loss. Cincinnati was sloppy against the Chargers with four turnovers in last week’s loss, Joe Burrow has a bum finger, and …

Why Cincinnati Will Win

The Bengals should be able to get it back after a strangely overconfident performance against LA.

The run defense is grown into a force – it hasn’t allowed 100 yards since early November – and Joe Mixon and the ground game should start to work again.

Seattle hasn’t been great on the ground against anyone, but it was able to pound away on the 49ers last week. Star with the rushing attack, get Ja’Marr Chase involved early, and all should be fine. But …

What’s Going To Happen

Really, can Burrow let it rip?

He’s more than tough enough to handle the discomfort of his injured finger, but can it all physically work? Yeah, he’ll be okay.

San Francisco won’t be able to run well enough and the Bengal turnover issues of last week will chill out.

San Francisco at Cincinnati Prediction, Line

Cincinnati 27, San Francisco 23

Line: Cincinnati -1.5, o/u: 49

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 4

