San Diego State Wins Frisco Bowl Over UTSA 38-24: Reaction, Analysis, 5 Thoughts

San Diego State beat UTSA to win the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl. Five thoughts, analysis of the game, and what it all means.

San Diego State Bowl: 5 Things That Matter

Final Score: San Diego State 38, UTSA 24

5. UTSA wasn’t the normal UTSA

San Diego State knows what it’s like to be short-handed at the last second after losing over 25 players for the Mountain West Championship against Utah State, and UTSA had to deal with some missing parts in the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl – but for another reason.

Star safety Rashad Wisdom was out for the first half after a targeting call against WKU, corner Tariq Woolen was out, and second-leading tackler Trevor Hermanson didn’t play. The big loss was 1,479-yard, 15-touchdown all-star RB Sincere McCormick, who opted out a few days before the game.

The Roadrunners still fought the good fight and made this interesting, and the Aztecs were able to rise up and take over in the second half, but this might have been a far, far different game with all of the parts.

