San Diego State vs UTSA: Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl prediction, game preview, how to watch, Tuesday, December 21

San Diego State vs UTSA: Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, December 21

Game Time: 7:30 pm ET

Venue: Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

How To Watch: ESPN, Live stream on ESPN+

Records: San Diego State (11-2), UTSA (12-1)

San Diego State vs UTSA Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl Preview

– Give the bowl types credit for seeing the possibility of this matchup being between two of the best Group of Five teams not named Cincinnati.

UTSA did its part by surviving the WKU offensive avalanche to win the Conference USA championship, and with all due respect to Utah State, San Diego State was probably the best team in the Mountain West, but a Covid outbreak kept 20 players out of the conference championship game.

– Now the Aztecs should be just fine, and you’re being warned in advance. If they’re playing like they’re supposed to, there’s nothing fun about it.

However, they’re brutally effective with one of the nation’s most dominating defenses, a killer power running attack, and a punting game that’s otherworldly. They’d love to grind this game down to a nub.

– UTSA is able to adapt to any style. There’s a good offensive balance, it doesn’t turn the ball over like San Diego State might need, and it also has an amazing punting game and tough run defense.

There’s enough of a passing attack to press and be balanced, but it’ll be more than happy to grind it up and rely on its excellent offensive backfield and great line to try winning this.

Why San Diego State, UTSA Will Win

Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl Top Players To Know

