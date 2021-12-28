Rutgers vs Wake Forest Prediction, TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Game Preview

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

By December 28, 2021 10:54 am

Rutgers vs Wake Forest: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl prediction, game preview, how to watch 

Rutgers vs Wake Forest: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl How To Watch

Date: Friday, December 31
Game Time: 11:00 am ET
Venue: TISAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL
How To Watch: ESPN, Live stream on ESPN+
Record: Rutgers (5-7), Wake Forest (10-3)
Rutgers vs Wake Forest TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Preview

Well look at what we’ve got here. It’s an interesting curveball that might make this one of the more fascinating bowls of the late part of the season.

Texas A&M couldn’t go because of COVID issues, so in comes a Rutgers team that had the highest APR – Academic Progress Rate; the first criteria among programs that didn’t get to six wins – among 5-7 teams.

There’s a plus side to that. Even a healthy Texas A&M would’ve been missing a slew of key parts. It just means more to Rutgers.

Which style can take over the game early on? Wake Forest wants to go fast, keep the Scarlet Knight defense on its heels, and strike in a hurry with its exiting offense that can score points in bunches. Rutgers wants to grind this down to a dead stop.

– There’s no sugar-coating this – Rutgers can’t and doesn’t score. There’s a chance Wake Forest turns the lights on on this game in a hurry with a whole slew of early points, but the Scarlet Knight defense has been able to crank up the defense at times with a whole slew of takeaways.

The best Rutgers win was against … Illinois? The team didn’t have a win over anyone that went to a bowl game and failed to score more than 16 points in any of its seven losses.

Wake Forest had a magnificent run with an ACC Championship appearance. The loss to Pitt obviously wasn’t a plus, but it was great moment for the program just to get there. Win this, and a great season becomes something special. Lose, and it becomes the team that lost to the 5-7 fill-in.

Why Rutgers, Wake Forest Will Win
Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History

