Rutgers vs Wake Forest Prediction, TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Game Preview

Rutgers vs Wake Forest: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl prediction, game preview, how to watch

Date: Friday, December 31

Game Time: 11:00 am ET

Venue: TISAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL

How To Watch: ESPN, Live stream on ESPN+

Record: Rutgers (5-7), Wake Forest (10-3)

Rutgers vs Wake Forest TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Preview

– Well look at what we’ve got here. It’s an interesting curveball that might make this one of the more fascinating bowls of the late part of the season.

Texas A&M couldn’t go because of COVID issues, so in comes a Rutgers team that had the highest APR – Academic Progress Rate; the first criteria among programs that didn’t get to six wins – among 5-7 teams.

There’s a plus side to that. Even a healthy Texas A&M would’ve been missing a slew of key parts. It just means more to Rutgers.

– Which style can take over the game early on? Wake Forest wants to go fast, keep the Scarlet Knight defense on its heels, and strike in a hurry with its exiting offense that can score points in bunches. Rutgers wants to grind this down to a dead stop.

– There’s no sugar-coating this – Rutgers can’t and doesn’t score. There’s a chance Wake Forest turns the lights on on this game in a hurry with a whole slew of early points, but the Scarlet Knight defense has been able to crank up the defense at times with a whole slew of takeaways.

The best Rutgers win was against … Illinois? The team didn’t have a win over anyone that went to a bowl game and failed to score more than 16 points in any of its seven losses.

– Wake Forest had a magnificent run with an ACC Championship appearance. The loss to Pitt obviously wasn’t a plus, but it was great moment for the program just to get there. Win this, and a great season becomes something special. Lose, and it becomes the team that lost to the 5-7 fill-in.

Why Rutgers, Wake Forest Will Win

