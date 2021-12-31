Purdue Wins Music City Bowl Over Tennessee 48-45: Reaction, Analysis, 5 Thoughts

Purdue beat Tennessee to win the Music City Bowl. Five thoughts and analysis of the game, and what it all means.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak



Purdue beat Tennessee 48-45: Music City Bowl 5 Things That Matter

Final Score: Purdue 48, Tennessee 45 OT

Prediction: Tennessee 38, Purdue 30

Line: Tennessee -7.5, o/u: 66.5

2021 Music City Bowl 5 Thoughts

5. Your 2021 Music City Bowl was awesome

4. The forward progress call

3. Aidan O’Connell’s big day

2. THAT’S the Tennessee offense

1. Purdue had its big moment

5: Your 2021 Music City Bowl was awesome

Seriously, what more could you possibly want out of a bowl game?

Purdue’s 627 yards of total offense were terrific. Tennessee’s 666 were stronger.

There were big plays, wild momentum swings, lots and lots of interesting coaching moments, clutch plays on both sides, and one very, very questionable call in overtime that probably won’t make the – let’s just say – occasionally surly Tennessee fans mad.

No, it wasn’t a playoff game. It wasn’t for anything more than fun and the joy of the game, but this is exactly what a bowl game should be.

If you weren’t entertained by this from start to finish, college football can’t help you.

Now, about that play …

NEXT: The forward progress call