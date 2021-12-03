Philadelphia at New York Jets prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, December 5

Philadelphia at New York Jets How To Watch

Date: Sunday, December 5

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Philadelphia (5-7), New York Jets (3-8)

Philadelphia at New York Jets Game Preview

Why Philadelphia Will Win

The Eagles should run for a bazillion yards.

The Jets had a few problems with Houston running the ball. No one has a problem with Houston running the ball.

The Eagles might not be consistent enough and they’re struggling game in and game out to generate consistent points, but they’re running wild with the league’s best ground attack.

Helped by a slew of good backs in a rotation along with Jalen Hurts taking off, they’ve hit 200 rushing yards in each of the last three games and in four of the last five.

Teams are usually too busy throwing to bother with the ground game against the Jets, but that’s about to change.

Why New York Jets Will Win

As long as the offense isn’t turning the ball over, the team can keep up.

Philadelphia’s offense put up 70 points over a two-game stretch before falling off the map against the Giants, but in general the offense stalls way too often and the defense doesn’t force enough mistakes – a recent win over the Saints aside.

Helped by the emergence of Elijah Moore, the Jet passing game has more pop, the defense held Houston to almost nothing, and in general the team has been far more competitive than it was early in the season.

To pull this off, though, the Eagles have to turn it over four times like it did last week against the Giants, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Hurts might have issues with his ankle, Boston Scott might be sick, and Jordan Howard is out, but …

The Eagle running game will be too much.

The Jets really are getting better, and they’ll connect on a few big plays to make Hurts and company press, but the 200+ rushing yards will be too good to overcome.

Philadelphia at New York Jets Prediction, Line

Philadelphia 30, New York Jets 17

Line: Philadelphia -7, o/u: 47

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 2.5

