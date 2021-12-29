Penn State vs Arkansas Prediction, Outback Bowl Prediction, Game Preview

Penn State vs Arkansas: Outback Bowl prediction, game preview, how to watch

Penn State vs Arkansas: Outback Bowl How To Watch

Date: Saturday, December

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

How To Watch: ESPN, Live stream on ESPN+

Record: Arkansas (8-4), Penn State (7-5)

Penn State vs Arkansas Outback Bowl Preview

– Penn State just got a whole lot of love with the prime New Year’s Day bowl slot. It was a good team that stumbled as the season went on, losing five of its last seven games with the lone wins coming over Maryland and Rutgers.

There were early close wins over Wisconsin and Auburn, but injuries, offensive inconsistencies, and too many close losses – four of those final five were by four points or fewer – but this could be a launching point with a strong team returning for 2022.

– Arkansas hasn’t ben bowling since losing the 2016 Belk to Virginia Tech with a program that’s starting to take shape under Sam Pittman as a dangerous problem for the SEC West for years to come.

It’s built on the lines, a tough running game, and by making teams bend to its style. There are plenty of problems and weaknesses, but it’s an efficient team that won four of its last five games, with the only loss coming to Alabama in a 42-35 fight.

– Penn State is taking the bigger personnel hit. Star WR Jahan Dotson has opted out – he’s a first round caliber prospect – to go along with DE Arnold Ebiketie, all-star S Jaquan Brisker and losing the 1-2 tackling linebacking tandem Brandon Smith and Ellis Brooks hurts. Throw in the departure of defensive coordinator Brent Pry for the Virginia Tech head coaching gig, and there’s a whole lot missing.

– Arkansas isn’t immune from the opt outs. Top WR Treylon Burks is out, and defensive end Tre Williams won’t be a part of the fun, but it has a far better situation than Penn State is dealing with.

