James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

By December 14, 2021 3:21 pm

Oregon State vs Utah State: Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl prediction, game preview, how to watch, lines: Saturday, December 18

Oregon State vs Utah State: Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl How To Watch

Date: Saturday, December 18
Game Time: 7:30 pm ET
Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
How To Watch: ABC , Live stream on ESPN+
Records: Oregon State (7-5), Utah State (10-3)

Oregon State vs Utah State Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Preview

This is one of those bowl games that should end up shaping the narrative of the entire season.

The Mountain West was terrific against the Pac-12 this year – including a Utah State win over Washington State – but there’s no chirping unless the conference champion beats a middle-of-the-pack team.

Utah State turned everything around in a hurry with a new coaching staff, a new offense, and the explosion to finish second in the Mountain West in total yards per game. The defense isn’t anything great, but it’s aggressive and comes up with a whole lot of plays behind the line.

Oregon State wasn’t expected to be too much of a factor in the Pac-12, but it was strong enough to pull off a win over eventual conference champion Utah, Arizona State, and USC in a surprisingly good year.

The Beaver running game was the beat in the Pac-12, the offensive line was terrific in pass protection, and the attack was great at keeping the chains moving. However, the defense struggled – especially on third downs – with little-to-no pass rush to make a difference.

Why Oregon State, Utah State Will Win
Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Top Players To Know

