Ole Miss vs Baylor Prediction, Allstate Sugar Bowl Bowl Game Preview

Ole Miss vs Baylor: Allstate Sugar Bowl prediction, game preview, how to watch

Ole Miss vs Baylor: Allstate Sugar Bowl How To Watch

Date: Saturday, January 1

Game Time: 8:45 ET

Venue: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

How To Watch: ESPN, Live stream on ESPN+

Record: Ole Miss (10-2), Baylor (11-2)

Ole Miss vs Baylor Allstate Sugar Bowl Preview

– Well that worked out just fine. The Lane Train rolled into Oxford last year, and after going 5-5 with an Outback Bowl win, it all kicked in. Lane Kiffin’s team cranked up the offense, improved the defense, and it got to ten wins with only road losses to Alabama and Auburn.

– And Ole Miss has its guy back for one more game. QB Matt Corral doesn’t need to play in this – he’s already in the mix to be one of the first quarterbacks off the board in the 2022 NFL Draft – but he chose to play in this. Now the game has its marquee player for the average fan to watch.

– There should be an expanded College Football Playoff and the Big 12 Champion should be in it. We’re not there yet as a society, but being in the Sugar Bowl is still a massive achievement for head coach Dave Aranda and the Baylor program.

Aranda had to deal with a rebuild when he took over in 2020. The Bears couldn’t score, couldn’t come up with a big defensive stop, and the 2-7 season was a disaster. There was some house cleaning, a full year to work, and then came the results with an 11-win run and a Big 12 title.

– Baylor isn’t a flashy team like Ole Miss. It wins the turnover battle, it doesn’t make a slew of mistakes, and it runs the ball really, really well. It’ll be solid more than spectacular, grinding this down while Ole Miss tries to speed it up.

Why Ole Miss, Baylor Will Win

Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History

Sugar Bowl Top Players To Know

