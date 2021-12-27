Oklahoma vs Oregon: Valero Alamo Bowl prediction, game preview, how to watch

Oklahoma vs Oregon: Valero Alamo Bowl How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, December 29

Game Time: 9:15 pm ET

Venue: Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

How To Watch: ESPN Live stream on ESPN+

Records: Oklahoma (10-2), Oregon (10-3)

CFN Predictions | Bowl Schedule

Oklahoma vs Oregon Valero Alamo Bowl Preview

– At least as things projected out in mid-November, this could’ve been a College Football Playoff matchup. Even though a few key losses prevented that from happening, this had the potential to be one of the better bowl matchups between two top ten caliber teams.

Now, it’s a game between whoever shows up.

– Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal left to take the Miami job, Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley bolted for USC just minutes after the loss to Oklahoma State, several players from both sides are either opting out, transferring, or rumored to be doing one or the other, and there’s a whole lot of uncertainty as both programs go through a transition period.

– That doesn’t mean it can’t and won’t be fun, and it starts with Oklahoma legend Bob Stoops stepping in to take over for this while new head man Brent Venables gets comfortable. Oregon will utilize Bryan McClendon before new head man Dan Lanning takes over whenever Georgia’s season is done – he’s currently the Bulldogs’ defensive coordinator.

– The time off should do Oregon a whole lot of good. That was a beaten and banged up team in the Pac-12 Championship loss to Utah. It’ll be able to run the ball, the defense – even with star pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux off to the NFL – has plenty of talent around, and the team should look and play fresher than it was at the end of the year.

– Oklahoma led the Big 12 in total offense and should be versatile enough to keep things moving with speed and efficiency. However, the secondary and defense that were ripped up a bit too often might have its hands full.

Why Oklahoma, Oregon Will Win

Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History

Valero Alamo Bowl Top Players To Know

NEXT: Why Oklahoma Will Win, Why Oregon Will Win, Valero Alamo Bowl Prediction