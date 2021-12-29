Notre Dame vs Oklahoma State: Fiesta Bowl Prediction, Game Preview

Notre Dame vs Oklahoma State: PlayStation Fiesta Bowl prediction, game preview, how to watch

Notre Dame vs Oklahoma State: PlayStation Fiesta Bowl How To Watch

Date: Saturday, January 1

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

How To Watch: ESPN, Live stream on ESPN+

Record: Notre Dame (11-1), Oklahoma State (11-2)

CFN Predictions | Bowl Schedule

Notre Dame vs Oklahoma State PlayStation Fiesta Bowl Preview

– May your loved ones feel as excited about you as Notre Dame is about new head coach Marcus Freeman. It’s not like Brian Kelly was bad or a problem – quite the contrary with his success – but Freeman represents a new energy and shift in overall tone.

Again, Kelly did a fantastic job of making the program a perennial College Football Playoff contender. The thought is that Freeman – a younger fireball of motivation and recruiting skill – is about to take things to a whole new level.

No, whatever happens in this isn’t going to matter all that much, but it really is the first day of the rest of Notre Dame’s football life.

– Oklahoma State was about four inches away from probably being in the College Football Playoff. That’s how far RB Dezmon Jackson was from getting into the end zone to beat Baylor in the Big 12 Championship, and then it would’ve been a fun fight and debate between the Cowboys and Cincinnati for the fourth spot.

But Jackson came up short and Oklahoma State didn’t win the Big 12 Championship. Facing Notre Dame and going to Phoenix isn’t a bad consolation prize.

– The loss of Kelly to LSU is the big story for the Irish, but there’s continuity with the hiring of Freeman, helped by the rest of the coaching staff retuning enough parts to be okay.

Not having superstar S Kyle Hamilton hurts. He’s opting out along with dangerous RB Kyren Williams.

Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles is off to Ohio State for the same position after the bowl game, and that’s about it. The Cowboys should be close to their regular season selves, but they’ll be without Jackson who entered the transfer portal.

Why Notre Dame, Oklahoma State Will Win

Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl Top Players To Know

NEXT: Why Notre Dame Will Win, Why Oklahoma State Will Win, PlayStation Fiesta Bowl Prediction