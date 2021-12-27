North Carolina vs South Carolina: Duke's Mayo Bowl Prediction, Game Preview

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

College Football Predictions

By December 26, 2021 11:13 pm

North Carolina vs South Carolina: Duke’s Mayo Bowl prediction, game preview, how to watch 

North Carolina vs South Carolina: Duke’s Mayo Bowl How To Watch

Date: Thursday, December 30
Game Time: 11:30 am ET
Venue: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
How To Watch: ESPN, Live stream on ESPN+
Records: North Carolina (6-6), South Carolina (6-6)

North Carolina vs South Carolina Duke’s Mayo Bowl Preview

6-6 is in the eye of the beholder.

North Carolina came in to the season thinking ACC Championship, but instead it’s here after not stringing together back-to-back wins since mid-September.

It’s a maddeningly inconsistent Tar Heel team with way too many strange early season losses. The ground game picked it up late in the year – the Tar Heels led the ACC in rushing offense – but it wasn’t enough agains the good teams on the back half of the schedule.

The offensive line is shaky – there’s NO pass protection – and there were way too many penalties overall, but the team should catch a break against a Gamecock team with a questionable offense and with massive third down problems on both sides of the ball.

North Carolina might have been disappointed with its season, but 6-6 was a great run for South Carolina in head coach Shane Beamer’s first year.

The Gamecocks pulled off stunning wins over Florida and Auburn – overcoming an attack that didn’t get more than 250 yards in three of its last give games – thanks to a defense that forces a slew of takeaways and with just enough of a rushing attack to get by.

