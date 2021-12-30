NFL Game Previews, Schedule, Predictions, Lines, How To Watch: Week 17

NFL predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 17 of the season, highlighted by Kansas City at Cincinnati, Miami at Tennessee, and Arizona at Dallas

Click on each game for the game preview



Results So Far

SU: 153-85-1, ATS: 135-102, Point Total: 133-106-1

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 17

– Bowl Schedule & Predictions

Sunday, January 2

Atlanta at Buffalo

1:00, FOX

Line: Buffalo -14.5, o/u: 44

New York Giants at Chicago

1:00, CBS

Line: Chicago -6, o/u: 37.5

Kansas City at Cincinnati

1:00, CBS

Line: Kansas City -5.5, o/u: 51

Miami at Tennessee

1:00, CBS

Line: Tennessee -3.5, o/u: 40

Las Vegas at Indianapolis

1:00, FOX

Line: Indianapolis -7.5, o/u: 45

Jacksonville at New England

1:00, CBS

Line: New England -15.5, o/u: 41.5

Tampa Bay at New York Jets

1:00, FOX

Line: Tampa Bay -13, o/u: 45.5

Philadelphia at Washington

1:00, FOX

Line: Philadelphia -3.5, o/u: 45

Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore

1:00, FOX

Line: LA Rams -3, o/u: 46.5

Denver at Los Angeles Chargers

4:05, CBS

Line: LA Chargers -6.5, o/u: 46

Houston at San Francisco

4:05, CBS

Line: San Francisco -13, o/u: 44

Arizona at Dallas

4:25, FOX

Line: Dallas -5.5, o/u: 51.5

Carolina at New Orleans

4:25, FOX

Line: New Orleans -7.5, o/u: 38

Detroit at Seattle

4:25, FOX

Line: Seattle -6.5, o/u: 46

Minnesota at Green Bay

8:20, NBC

Line: Green Bay -6.5, o/u: 47.5

Monday, January 3

Cleveland at Pittsburgh

8:15, ESPN

Line: Cleveland -3, o/u: 41

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 17