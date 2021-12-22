NFL Game Previews, Schedule, Predictions, Lines, How To Watch: Week 16

NFL predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 16 of the season, highlighted by San Francisco at Tennessee, Buffalo at New England, and Baltimore at Cincinnati

Results So Far

SU: 143-79-1, ATS: 128-93, Point Total: 125-98-1

Thursday, December 23

San Francisco at Tennessee

8:20, FOX/NFL Network

Line: San Francisco -3.5, o/u: 44.5

Saturday, December 25

Cleveland at Green Bay

4:30, FOX/NFL Network

Line: Green Bay -7, o/u: 44.5

Indianapolis at Arizona

8:15, NFL Network

Line: PICK, o/u: 49.5

Sunday, December 26

Detroit at Atlanta

1:00, FOX

Line: Atlanta -6, o/u: 42.5

Baltimore at Cincinnati

1:00, CBS

Line: Cincinnati -2.5, o/u: 44.5

Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota

1:00, FOX

Line: Los Angeles Rams -3, o/u: 49

Buffalo at New England

1:00, CBS

Line: New England -2.5, o/u: 43.5

Jacksonville at New York Jets

1:00, CBS

Line: New York Jets -2.5, o/u: 41.5

New York Giants at Philadelphia

1:00, FOX

Line: Philadelphia -10, o/u: 41.5

Tampa Bay at Carolina

1:00, FOX

Line: Tampa Bay -11, o/u: 44.5

Los Angeles Chargers at Houston

4:05, CBS

Line: Los Angeles Chargers -9.5, o/u: 45.5

Chicago at Seattle

4:05, FOX

Line: Seattle -7, o/u: 44

Pittsburgh at Kansas City

4:25, CBS

Line: Kansas City -10, o/u: 46

Denver at Las Vegas

4:25, CBS

Line: Las Vegas -1, o/u: 41.5

Washington at Dallas

8:20, NBC

Line: Dallas -10.5, o/u: 47

Monday, December 27

Miami at New Orleans

8:15, ESPN

Line: New Orleans -3, o/u: 38.5

