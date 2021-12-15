NFL Game Previews, Schedule, Predictions, Lines, How To Watch: Week 15

NFL predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 15 of the season, highlighted by New England at Indianapolis, Green Bay at Baltimore, and Cincinnati at Denver
Click on each game for the game preview
Results So Far
SU: 132-74-1, ATS: 117-89, Point Total: 118-89-1
Thursday, December 16
Kansas City at Los Angeles Chargers
8:20, FOX/NFL Network
Line: Kansas City -3, o/u: 52
Saturday, December 18
Las Vegas at Cleveland
4:30, NFL Network
Line: Cleveland -3, o/u: 40
New England at Indianapolis
8:15, NFL Network
Line: Indianapolis -2, o/u: 45.5
Sunday, December 19
Carolina at Buffalo
1:00, FOX
Line: Buffalo -10.5, o/u: 43.5
Arizona at Detroit
1:00, FOX
Line: Arizona -13.5, o/u: 47.5
New York Jets at Miami
1:00, CBS
Line: Miami -8.5, o/u: 42.5
Dallas at New York Giants
1:00, FOX
Line: Dallas -10.5, o/u: 44.5
Washington at Philadelphia
1:00, FOX
Line: Philadelphia -5, o/u: 44.5
Tennessee at Pittsburgh
1:00, CBS
Line: Tennessee -2, o/u: 41.5
Houston at Jacksonville
1:00, CBS
Line: Jacksonville -3.5, o/u: 39.5
Cincinnati at Denver
4:05, CBS
Line: Denver -1.5, o/u: 43.5
Atlanta at San Francisco
4:05, CBS
Line: San Francisco -9, o/u: 46
Seattle at Los Angeles Rams
4:25, FOX
Line: Los Angeles Rams -5, o/u: 45
Green Bay at Baltimore
4:25, FOX
Line: Green Bay -4.5, o/u: 43.5
New Orleans at Tampa Bay
8:20, NBC
Line: Tampa Bay -11, o/u: 47
Monday, December 20
Minnesota at Chicago
8:15, ESPN
Line: Minnesota -3.5, o/u: 44