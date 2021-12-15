NFL Game Previews, Schedule, Predictions, Lines, How To Watch: Week 15

NFL Predictions

By December 15, 2021 12:23 pm

NFL predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 15 of the season, highlighted by New England at Indianapolis, Green Bay at Baltimore, and Cincinnati at Denver

Click on each game for the game preview

Results So Far
SU: 132-74-1, ATS: 117-89, Point Total: 118-89-1

NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 15
Thursday, December 16

Kansas City at Los Angeles Chargers

8:20, FOX/NFL Network
Line: Kansas City -3, o/u: 52

Saturday, December 18

Las Vegas at Cleveland

4:30, NFL Network
Line: Cleveland -3, o/u: 40

New England at Indianapolis

8:15, NFL Network
Line: Indianapolis -2, o/u: 45.5

Sunday, December 19

Carolina at Buffalo

1:00, FOX
Line: Buffalo -10.5, o/u: 43.5

Arizona at Detroit

1:00, FOX
Line: Arizona -13.5, o/u: 47.5

New York Jets at Miami

1:00, CBS
Line: Miami -8.5, o/u: 42.5

Dallas at New York Giants

1:00, FOX
Line: Dallas -10.5, o/u: 44.5

Washington at Philadelphia

1:00, FOX
Line: Philadelphia -5, o/u: 44.5

Tennessee at Pittsburgh

1:00, CBS
Line: Tennessee -2, o/u: 41.5

Houston at Jacksonville

1:00, CBS
Line: Jacksonville -3.5, o/u: 39.5

Cincinnati at Denver

4:05, CBS
Line: Denver -1.5, o/u: 43.5

Atlanta at San Francisco

4:05, CBS
Line: San Francisco -9, o/u: 46

Seattle at Los Angeles Rams

4:25, FOX
Line: Los Angeles Rams -5, o/u: 45

Green Bay at Baltimore

4:25, FOX
Line: Green Bay -4.5, o/u: 43.5

New Orleans at Tampa Bay

8:20, NBC
Line: Tampa Bay -11, o/u: 47

Monday, December 20

Minnesota at Chicago

8:15, ESPN
Line: Minnesota -3.5, o/u: 44

NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 15

