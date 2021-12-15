NFL Game Previews, Schedule, Predictions, Lines, How To Watch: Week 15

NFL predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 15 of the season, highlighted by New England at Indianapolis, Green Bay at Baltimore, and Cincinnati at Denver

Results So Far

SU: 132-74-1, ATS: 117-89, Point Total: 118-89-1

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 15

Thursday, December 16

Kansas City at Los Angeles Chargers

8:20, FOX/NFL Network

Line: Kansas City -3, o/u: 52

Saturday, December 18

Las Vegas at Cleveland

4:30, NFL Network

Line: Cleveland -3, o/u: 40

New England at Indianapolis

8:15, NFL Network

Line: Indianapolis -2, o/u: 45.5

Sunday, December 19

Carolina at Buffalo

1:00, FOX

Line: Buffalo -10.5, o/u: 43.5

Arizona at Detroit

1:00, FOX

Line: Arizona -13.5, o/u: 47.5

New York Jets at Miami

1:00, CBS

Line: Miami -8.5, o/u: 42.5

Dallas at New York Giants

1:00, FOX

Line: Dallas -10.5, o/u: 44.5

Washington at Philadelphia

1:00, FOX

Line: Philadelphia -5, o/u: 44.5

Tennessee at Pittsburgh

1:00, CBS

Line: Tennessee -2, o/u: 41.5

Houston at Jacksonville

1:00, CBS

Line: Jacksonville -3.5, o/u: 39.5

Cincinnati at Denver

4:05, CBS

Line: Denver -1.5, o/u: 43.5

Atlanta at San Francisco

4:05, CBS

Line: San Francisco -9, o/u: 46

Seattle at Los Angeles Rams

4:25, FOX

Line: Los Angeles Rams -5, o/u: 45

Green Bay at Baltimore

4:25, FOX

Line: Green Bay -4.5, o/u: 43.5

New Orleans at Tampa Bay

8:20, NBC

Line: Tampa Bay -11, o/u: 47

Monday, December 20

Minnesota at Chicago

8:15, ESPN

Line: Minnesota -3.5, o/u: 44

