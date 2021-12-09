NFL Game Previews, Schedule, Predictions, Lines, How To Watch: Week 14

NFL predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 14 of the season, highlighted by Buffalo at Tampa Bay, Rams at Arizona, Baltimore at Cleveland

Results So Far

SU: 122-70-1, ATS: 111-81, Point Total: 112-81-1

Thursday, December 9

8:20, FOX/NFL Network

Line: Minnesota -3, o/u: 43.5

Sunday, December 12

Baltimore at Cleveland

1:00, CBS

Line: Cleveland -2.5, o/u: 42.5

Jacksonville at Tennessee

1:00, CBS

Line: Tennessee -8.5, o/u: 43.5

Las Vegas at Kansas City

1:00, CBS

Line: Kansas City -9.5, o/u: 48

New Orleans at New York Jets

1:00, CBS

Line: New Orleans -5.5, o/u: 43

Dallas at Washington

1:00, FOX

Line: Dallas -4, o/u: 42

Atlanta at Carolina

1:00, FOX

Line: Carolina -2.5, o/u: 48

Seattle at Houston

1:00, FOX

Line: Seattle -7.5, o/u: 41.5

Detroit at Denver

4:05, FOX

Line: Denver -8.5, o/u: 42

New York Giants at Los Angeles Chargers

4:05, FOX

Line: Los Angeles Chargers -10, o/u: 43

San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati

4:25, CBS

Line: San Francisco -1.5, o/u: 48.5

Buffalo at Tampa Bay

4:25, CBS

Line: Tampa Bay -3.5, o/u: 53.5

Chicago at Green Bay

8:20, NBC

Line: Green Bay -12.5, o/u: 43.5

Monday, December 13

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona

8:15, ESPN

Line: Arizona -2.5, o/u: 51.5

