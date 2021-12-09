NFL Game Previews, Schedule, Predictions, Lines, How To Watch: Week 14

NFL predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 14 of the season, highlighted by Buffalo at Tampa Bay, Rams at Arizona, Baltimore at Cleveland
Results So Far
SU: 122-70-1, ATS: 111-81, Point Total: 112-81-1
Thursday, December 9
Pittsburgh at Minnesota
8:20, FOX/NFL Network
Line: Minnesota -3, o/u: 43.5
Sunday, December 12
Baltimore at Cleveland
1:00, CBS
Line: Cleveland -2.5, o/u: 42.5
Jacksonville at Tennessee
1:00, CBS
Line: Tennessee -8.5, o/u: 43.5
Las Vegas at Kansas City
1:00, CBS
Line: Kansas City -9.5, o/u: 48
New Orleans at New York Jets
1:00, CBS
Line: New Orleans -5.5, o/u: 43
Dallas at Washington
1:00, FOX
Line: Dallas -4, o/u: 42
Atlanta at Carolina
1:00, FOX
Line: Carolina -2.5, o/u: 48
Seattle at Houston
1:00, FOX
Line: Seattle -7.5, o/u: 41.5
Detroit at Denver
4:05, FOX
Line: Denver -8.5, o/u: 42
New York Giants at Los Angeles Chargers
4:05, FOX
Line: Los Angeles Chargers -10, o/u: 43
San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati
4:25, CBS
Line: San Francisco -1.5, o/u: 48.5
Buffalo at Tampa Bay
4:25, CBS
Line: Tampa Bay -3.5, o/u: 53.5
Chicago at Green Bay
8:20, NBC
Line: Green Bay -12.5, o/u: 43.5
Monday, December 13
Los Angeles Rams at Arizona
8:15, ESPN
Line: Arizona -2.5, o/u: 51.5