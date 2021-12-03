NFL Free Predictions, Previews from Winners & Whiners: Week 13

December 3, 2021

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-5-2021

Can Atlanta take care of business against a revitalized Buccaneers team on Sunday afternoon?…
New York Giants vs. Miami Dolphins Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-5-2021

Can the Miami Dolphins win their fifth straight game on Sunday when they host the New York Giants?…
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Cincinnati Bengals Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-5-2021

A meeting between two of the most promising young quarterbacks in the NFL will take place on Sunday…
Arizona Cardinals vs. Chicago Bears Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-5-2021

Can the Arizona Cardinals take this one by more than a TD or will the Chicago Bears’ defense allow t…
Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-5-2021

Can the Houston Texans pull off a big upset of the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday? …
Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Jets Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-5-2021

New York will try to win consecutive games for the first time this season when it hosts Philadelphia…
Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-5-2021

Can the Minnesota Vikings get back in the win column and continue to chase down the Packers?…
Washington Football Team vs. Las Vegas Raiders Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-5-2021

Two teams fighting to stay in playoff position clash in a big game Sunday….
Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-5-2021

The Pittsburgh Steelers have an uphill climb to get back into the win column in Sunday’s AFC North d…
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Rams Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-5-2021

Can the Jacksonville Jaguars keep this one within double-digits or will a struggling Rams squad pile…
Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-5-2021

Denver heads to Kansas City for a crucial AFC West matchup on Sunday night. Can the Broncos find yet…
San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-5-2021

The San Francisco 49ers will have their eye set on pummeling the Seattle Seahawks in Sunday’s NFC We…
