NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 17

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

CFN Expert Picks

By December 30, 2021 11:25 am

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 17 highlighted by Kansas City at Cincinnati, Miami at Tennessee, and Arizona at Dallas

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Atlanta at Buffalo

1:00, FOX
Line: Buffalo -14.5, o/u: 44

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Buffalo*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Buffalo*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Buffalo*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Buffalo*
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Buffalo
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Buffalo*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Buffalo*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Buffalo
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Buffalo*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Atlanta
CONSENSUS PICK: Buffalo*

