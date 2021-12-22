NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 16

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 16 highlighted by San Francisco at Tennessee, Buffalo at New England, and Baltimore at Cincinnati

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

– NFL Schedule & Game Previews

– Bowl Schedule & Predictions

San Francisco at Tennessee

8:20, FOX/NFL Network

Line: San Francisco -3.5, o/u: 44.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: San Francisco

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tennessee

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tennessee

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Tennessee

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: San Francisco

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: San Francisco

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Tennessee

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: San Francisco

CONSENSUS PICK: Tennessee

Week 16 NFL Expert Picks

San Fran at Tenn | Clev at Green Bay

Indy at Arizona | Detroit at Atlanta

Balt at Cincinnati | LA Rams at Minn

Buffalo at NE | Jacksonville at Jets

Giants at Phil | Tampa Bay at Carolina

Chargers at Houston | Chicago at Seattle

Pitt at Kansas City | Denver at Las Vegas

Wash at Dallas | Miami at New Orleans

Results So Far | NFL Schedule Predictions

Expert Bowl Picks: CFP & NY6

Dec 17-27 Bowls | Dec 28-Jan 4

NEXT: Cleveland at Green Bay