Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

CFN Expert Picks

NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 16

By December 22, 2021 12:50 am

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 16 highlighted by San Francisco at Tennessee, Buffalo at New England, and Baltimore at Cincinnati

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

San Francisco at Tennessee

8:20, FOX/NFL Network
Line: San Francisco -3.5, o/u: 44.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: San Francisco
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tennessee
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tennessee
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Tennessee
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: San Francisco
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: San Francisco
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Tennessee
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: San Francisco
CONSENSUS PICK: Tennessee

NEXT: Cleveland at Green Bay

