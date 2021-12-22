NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 16

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 16 highlighted by San Francisco at Tennessee, Buffalo at New England, and Baltimore at Cincinnati
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
San Francisco at Tennessee
8:20, FOX/NFL Network
Line: San Francisco -3.5, o/u: 44.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: San Francisco
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tennessee
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tennessee
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Tennessee
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: San Francisco
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: San Francisco
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Tennessee
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: San Francisco
CONSENSUS PICK: Tennessee
