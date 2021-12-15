NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 15

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 15 highlighted by Buffalo at Tampa Bay, LA Rams at Arizona, and Kansas City at LA Chargers
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
– NFL Schedule & Game Previews
– Bowl Schedule & Predictions
Kansas City at Los Angeles Chargers
8:20, FOX/NFL Network
Line: Kansas City -3, o/u: 52
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LA Chargers
Pete Fiutak, CFN: LA Chargers
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Kansas City
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Kansas City
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Kansas City
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: LA Chargers
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Kansas City
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: LA Chargers
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: LA Chargers
CONSENSUS PICK: LA Chargers
Week 15 NFL Expert Picks
KC at Chargers | Las Vegas at Cleveland
New England at Indy | Carolina at Buffalo
Arizona at Detroit | NY Jets at Miami
Dallas at Giants | Washington at Phil
Tenn at Pitt | Houston at Jacksonville
Cincinnati at Denver | Atlanta at San Fran
Seattle at LA Rams | Green Bay at Balt
New Orleans at TB | Minn at Chicago
Results So Far | NFL Schedule Predictions
Expert Bowl Picks: CFP & NY6
Dec 17-27 Bowls | Dec 28-Jan 4
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks