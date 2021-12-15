NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 15

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 15

CFN Expert Picks

NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 15

By December 15, 2021 12:23 pm

By |

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 15 highlighted by Buffalo at Tampa Bay, LA Rams at Arizona, and Kansas City at LA Chargers

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

NFL Schedule & Game Previews
Bowl Schedule & Predictions

Kansas City at Los Angeles Chargers

8:20, FOX/NFL Network
Line: Kansas City -3, o/u: 52

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LA Chargers
Pete Fiutak, CFN: LA Chargers
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Kansas City
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Kansas City
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Kansas City
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: LA Chargers
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Kansas City
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: LA Chargers
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: LA Chargers
CONSENSUS PICK: LA Chargers

Week 15 NFL Expert Picks
KC at Chargers | Las Vegas at Cleveland
New England at Indy | Carolina at Buffalo
Arizona at Detroit | NY Jets at Miami
Dallas at Giants | Washington at Phil
Tenn at Pitt | Houston at Jacksonville
Cincinnati at Denver | Atlanta at San Fran
Seattle at LA Rams | Green Bay at Balt
New Orleans at TB | Minn at Chicago
Results So Far | NFL Schedule Predictions
Expert Bowl Picks: CFP & NY6
Dec 17-27 Bowls | Dec 28-Jan 4
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks

NEXT: Kansas City at Los Angeles Chargers

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , CFN, CFN Expert Picks, College Football Features, College Football Predictions, How to watch, Lines, News, NFL Predictions, Teams Conferences, Week 15

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home