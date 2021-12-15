NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 15

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 15 highlighted by Buffalo at Tampa Bay, LA Rams at Arizona, and Kansas City at LA Chargers

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Kansas City at Los Angeles Chargers

8:20, FOX/NFL Network

Line: Kansas City -3, o/u: 52

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LA Chargers

Pete Fiutak, CFN: LA Chargers

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Kansas City

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Kansas City

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Kansas City

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: LA Chargers

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Kansas City

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: LA Chargers

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: LA Chargers

CONSENSUS PICK: LA Chargers

