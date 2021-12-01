NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 13

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 13 highlighted by Dallas at New Orleans, Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati, and New England at Buffalo
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Dallas at New Orleans
8:20, FOX/NFL Network
Line: Dallas -4.5, o/u: 47.5
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Dallas
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Dallas
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Dallas
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Dallas
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Dallas
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Dallas
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Dallas
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Dallas*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: New Orleans
CONSENSUS PICK: Dallas
