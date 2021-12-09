NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 14

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 14 highlighted by Buffalo at Tampa Bay, LA Rams at Arizona, and Kansas City at LA Chargers
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
Pittsburgh at Minnesota
8:20, FOX/NFL Network
Line: Minnesota -3, o/u: 43.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Minnesota
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Minnesota
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Pittsburgh
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Minnesota
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Pittsburgh
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Pittsburgh
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Minnesota
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Pittsburgh
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Minnesota
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Minnesota
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Minnesota
CONSENSUS PICK: Minnesota
