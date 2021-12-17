New York Jets at Miami prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, December 19

New York Jets at Miami How To Watch

Date: Sunday, December 19

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

How To Watch: CBS

Record: New York Jets (3-10), Miami (6-7)

New York Jets at Miami Game Preview

Why New York Jets Will Win

Miami is getting its parts back, but it’s still going to be a bit ragged after a week without the running backs in practice.

Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed are back after being out with COVID-19, but star WR Jaylen Waddle is out.

The Jet defense needs all the help it can get – stopping the run has been the biggest issue, and as is the Miami running game isn’t doing a whole lot. It hasn’t hit 100 yards in four of the last six games, and again, there’s no Waddle to worry about for the passing attack.

Why Miami Will Win

The Jets aren’t scoring, and the explosion continues to be missing with Elijah Moore out with covid – along with his leg injury.

And yes, the Jet run defense should catch a wee bit of a break with the Miami running game nothing amazing. And yes, no Waddle hurt.

Tua will still go off.

The Jet secondary didn’t have to deal with much of a Houston passing game, and last week New Orleans was too busy running, but in this, Tagovailoa will spread the ball around on a secondary that doesn’t take the ball away and gets bombed on by anyone who can throw.

Tagovailoa is about to have an efficient day with help from …

What’s Going To Happen

The Miami defense has been the star in the five-game winning streak.

It allowed just 17 points in the win over the Jets in Week 11 and held up fine despite getting thrown on. It’ll be a similar performance, except there will be more takeaways this time around.

New York Jets at Miami Prediction, Line

Miami 30, New York Jets 17

Line: Miami -9.5, o/u: 41

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

