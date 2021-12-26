New York Giants at Philadelphia Prediction, Game Preview, Lines, How To Watch

New York Giants at Philadelphia prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, December 26

New York Giants at Philadelphia How To Watch

Date: Sunday, December 26

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

How To Watch: FOX

Record: New York Giants (4-10), Philadelphia (7-7)

New York Giants at Philadelphia Game Preview

Why New York Giants Will Win

Defense, let’s get this going. It’s on you.

The two teams played in Week 12 – a 13-7 Giant win – with New York forcing four takeaways to overcome a big day from the Eagle running game.

The Giants continue to struggle offensively, and they’ve got a huge problem in the red zone when they’ve got a shot at turning games around. Philadelphia doesn’t have a big turnover issue, but it’s way too inconsistent.

Defensively, Philadelphia just doesn’t take the ball away.

It has just two multi-turnover games and just one over the last three games. The Giants have to keep the clock moving, make this a low-scoring battle, and hope to catch a break because …

Why Philadelphia Will Win

Jake Fromm is getting the call.

Daniel Jones is done for the season, and Mike Glennon obviously isn’t the answer. There might be a rotation, but it’s Fromm’s game to run – he has hit just 6-of-12 throws for 82 yards.

He’s a problem, but the run defense is a bigger one.

The Giants not only got rolled by the Philadelphia running game, but they got hit by the Chargers and Cowboys for big yards, too. The Eagles now lead the NFL in rushing, rushing scores, and attempts. They’re going to control the game and make Fromm press.

What’s Going To Happen

Take a guess and what Philadelphia will do.

The running game will get going early, the pass rush will bother Fromm from the second quarter on, and this will be a workmanlike game as Jalen Hurts and the offense start to take over in the second half.

It won’t be as easy as Eagles fans might like – head coach Nick Sirianni is questioanblewith COVID issues – but it’ll be a big deal to keep playoff hopes alive.

New York Giants at Philadelphia Prediction, Line

Philadelphia 21, New York Giants 13

Line: Philadelphia -10, o/u: 40.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

