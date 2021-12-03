New York Giants at Miami prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, December 5

New York Giants at Miami How To Watch

Date: Sunday, December 5

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

How To Watch: FOX

Record: New York Giants (4-7), Miami (5-7)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN NFL Predictions

New York Giants at Miami Game Preview

Why New York Giants Will Win

The defense has to rise up and force a ton of mistakes to get past the issues on offense.

It’s Week 13 of the Saquon Barkley Breakout Watch, Daniel Jones has a neck injury, and the offense has managed just 23 points over the last two games. However, the D was able to come up with four takeaways in the win over Philadelphia – it might have to do that again.

There isn’t enough of a consistent pass rush, but the defense is okay on third downs. Now it’s going against a Miami offense that had doesn’t crank out big rushing yards in chunks and has been spotty even with Tua Tagovailoa back and rolling, but …

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 13

Why Miami Will Win

Miami’s offense really is playing well.

Tagovailoa is spreading the ball around, Jaylen Waddle has settled into a role, and even the running game is working with back-to-back 100 yards on the ground.

The Giants aren’t going to come out and rip off 40 points with Mike Glennon at the helm.

As long as Tagovailoa is careful with the ball, the defense that’s been great against the run and solid at taking the ball aways should take care of the rest at home.

– NFL Week 13 Schedules, Predictions

What’s Going To Happen

The Giants can’t seem to catch any sort of a break.

They’ve been just plucky enough to keep win here and there, but the offense isn’t sharp enough. The D that generated multiple takeaways in five of the last seven games has to make the Dolphins screw up, but a relatively conservative gameplan isn’t going to allow that to happen.

New York Giants at Miami Prediction, Line

Miami 23, New York Giants 13

Line: Miami -6, o/u: 39.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

5: Citizen Ashe

1: Monarch

– Predictions for Every NFL Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings